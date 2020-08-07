Have you ever tried to fall asleep with a mosquito whining near your ears? The sound can be nerve wracking. Now imagine crickets chirping or a tea kettle whistling without stopping. That’s what tens of millions of people have to contend with day and night.
They suffer from tinnitus. The constant ringing, hissing, buzzing, humming, chirping, whooshing or roaring can be disabling. It can be hard to concentrate or get a good night’s sleep when you are listening to noise you cannot turn off.
One reader describes it this way: “I’ve had problems sleeping due to the sound of helicopters and lawn mowers in my ears. I was sure that a helicopter was flying overhead, way up in the sky. As a result, I couldn’t sleep for a week straight. When I looked it up, I found that this might be tinnitus.
“I used to wear headphones and turn the volume way up when I was in my teens. There should be a warning about this disease!”
Other readers report that their tinnitus is triggered by medications. Here is one person’s story: “Please warn everyone out there — meloxicam worsens tinnitus! I had been living with very mild tinnitus for years when my doctor prescribed meloxicam for pain caused by spondyloarthropy. He told me it was a very strong drug and to watch for signs of gastric trouble, but he didn’t mention ototoxicity despite knowing I have tinnitus.
“Within a few days of being on meloxicam, suddenly one night while I was reading peacefully in bed, it was as if someone turned up the volume on my tinnitus to three times what it was before. It’s been three years now, and it has never returned to its formerly mild condition. Let your readers know about meloxicam. Pain is bad, but a constant ringing in your ears can be much worse.”
Meloxicam is not the only medication that could cause tinnitus or make it worse. Aspirin and all other NSAIDs, including over-the-counter ibuprofen and naproxen, are also capable of triggering tinnitus. Surprisingly, so can acetaminophen, but only at high doses (Hearing Research, July 2014).
Antibiotics may also be culpable. Another reader offered this story: “Tinnitus is an exhausting, chronic, invisible, anxiety-producing, depressing affliction. No one understands the toll it takes unless they, too, are sufferers.
“I believe a lifetime of sinus infections and antibiotics might have caused mine. An audiologist suggested using a box fan to help me sleep at night.
“I have suffered for at least 20 years. The only time I escape the noise is when I’m asleep.”
Tonic water is another potential trigger, and most people don’t think of it. We heard from a reader about reversible tinnitus linked to tonic water: “A few decades ago, I would frequent the bars after work. My drink of choice: vodka tonic. My ears rang all the time. After I stopped drinking all that tonic water, my tinnitus resolved.
“I didn’t connect the dots until years later when reading about the side effects of quinine to treat malaria. There might not be side effects with small amounts, but if you develop tinnitus, perhaps you should drink less tonic water.”
There are no cures for tinnitus. Health care professionals have found that counseling, cognitive behavioral therapy or acoustic therapy may help some people (Neural Plasticity, July 1, 2020). It is better to avoid the triggers that can cause tinnitus or make it worse.
