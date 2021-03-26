Being told that you have a chronic health problem like diabetes can be frightening. It often triggers a cascade of prescriptions.
What if, instead, doctors steered patients to experts who could help them change their lifestyle? The usual response from physicians is that patients aren’t willing to make the necessary adjustments. However, when they do, the results can be spectacular, as this reader recounts:
“My husband’s blood sugar level had been slowly rising as the years passed. Statins seemed to aggravate the situation. When he turned 60, an HbA1C result of 6.5 revealed he had Type 2 diabetes. He discontinued the statins, but his A1C stubbornly remained at 6.5. He was alarmed, as my sister had just died from kidney failure caused by poorly controlled Type 2 diabetes.
“We decided, rather than start on glyburide (which was the recommended course of action), to try a high protein, lower carb diet, exercise and weight loss. I took diabetes education classes with him, reasoning that since I prepared our meals, I’d better know what to do. The dietitians recommended he limit himself to 60 grams of carbohydrate at each meal with 15-carb snacks between meals to control his episodes of hypoglycemia.
“For the first six months, we measured and weighed every carb he put into his mouth. I composed a lower carb, high protein dietary plan (I’m a retired nurse) for all of his favorite meals.
“Two years later, he had lost 20 pounds and his doctors were amazed. His A1C levels began steadily dropping and settled at the upper end of the normal range. They have stabilized at 5.6-5.7.
“He no longer has the diagnosis of Type 2 diabetes. He completely reversed it through diet and exercise. He doesn’t exercise quite as regularly as he used to, but he has stuck to the diet. Now he can estimate how much of a higher carb item he can eat just by looking at it. All we know is that it worked, and now it’s not particularly difficult to stick with.
“During those first six months, he weaned himself off sugar. He decided it was better to re-educate his taste buds than attempt to placate his sweet tooth by using artificially sweetened products. That part took some self-control, but after six months, he no longer craved sugar. In fact, naturally sweet items, such as a navel orange, taste very sweet to him now.
“He’s retiring soon and looks forward to continuing a daily exercise routine. If more people took their initial diagnosis seriously and changed their dietary and exercise habits as promptly as my husband did, perhaps this country could reverse the trend of rising adult-onset diabetes. The secret is not to ignore your symptoms or labwork. You need to do what makes your body stay healthy. It’s so worth it in the long run!”
We applaud this reader and her husband. Statins can make it more challenging to control blood sugar. So can some standard diets that are high in carbohydrates. Medications can be helpful when all else fails.
For people who would like to learn more about natural approaches to managing blood sugar, we offer our eGuide to Preventing and Treating Diabetes. This online resource may be found in the Health eGuides section of www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.
