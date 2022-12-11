Q. You’ve written that statins raise Lp(a). Do other drugs or supplements do the same? I hope a research cardiologist is looking into this matter.

I am one of many who has stellar numbers (HDL 110, VLDL and triglycerides at the lower bound). I’m a female runner who’s 64.5 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. I look and feel very healthy, despite proven heart disease among some older men in my family.