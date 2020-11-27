If your doctor notices an elevated cholesterol reading on your blood test, there’s a pretty good chance you’ll get a prescription for a statin drug. It is a quick and easy way to lower LDL cholesterol (LDL-C). Guidelines recommend statins for people who have a 10% or higher risk of a heart attack within 10 years, those with diabetes and those whose LDL is 190 mg/dL or higher.
Lots of people take a statin to lower total cholesterol or mildly elevated LDL-C. However, a surprising number of foods can also lower lipids safely.
One of our favorites, walnuts, has received a lot of attention lately. When researchers replaced saturated fat in the diet with walnuts (2 to 3.5 ounces daily), the study volunteers had lower total cholesterol, LDL-C and non-HDL cholesterol after six weeks (Journal of Nutrition, April 1, 2020). A similar randomized controlled trial found lower blood pressure among volunteers eating walnuts (Journal of the American Heart Association, May 7, 2019).
Even better, over two years a walnut-rich diet resulted in lower levels of inflammation in the bloodstream (Journal of the American College of Cardiology, Nov. 10, 2020). Since cardiovascular disease is usually accompanied by inflammation, this suggests another way that eating walnuts might benefit heart health.
Walnuts are not the only nuts that can help control cholesterol. Nearly 20 years ago, Canadian scientists demonstrated that a “dietary portfolio” low in saturated fat and rich in soluble fiber and plant sterols from soy can lower LDL-C and C-reactive protein as well as lovastatin (JAMA, July 23, 2003).
This diet contained almonds along with foods like oats, barley, okra, eggplant and psyllium. People who ate the recommended amounts of almonds lowered their blood pressure and kept it lower than baseline for a year (European Journal of Clinical Nutrition, June 2008).
The research team found that adding monounsaturated fat to the basic dietary portfolio increased its effectiveness, raising good HDL cholesterol as well as lowering C-reactive protein and LDL-C (CMAJ, Dec. 14, 2010). Probably the most popular source of monounsaturated fat is olive oil. Italian scientists report that people who routinely use extra-virgin olive oil in their diets have lower cholesterol, blood pressure and arterial stiffness compared with those who use animal fats, like butter (Nutrients, Oct. 7, 2020).
Although the monounsaturated fat in olive oil might provide some of these benefits, extra-virgin olive oil also contains polyphenols. These compounds bind to LDL-C to prevent oxidation and protect the heart (Archives of Biochemistry and Biophysics, Nov. 15, 2020).
What about juice? Both grape juice and pomegranate juice have anti-inflammatory activity. A review of research found that pomegranate polyphenols may help slow the development of atherosclerosis (Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine, Nov. 18, 2012).
Medications play an important role in combating the consequences of heart disease. But lifestyle changes that include a diet rich in nuts and colorful vegetables as well as regular exercise have been shown to reduce inflammation and lower the risks of heart attacks in the first place. You can learn more about controlling a range of risk factors in our eGuide to Cholesterol Control & Heart Health. It is available in the Health eGuides section at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.
