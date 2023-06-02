Corticosteroids are both a blessing and a curse. They can calm a serious allergic reaction and reduce inflammation. People with asthma may profit from a drug like prednisone during a flareup. Patients with autoimmune disease such as lupus, polymyalgia rheumatica or inflammatory bowel disease also can benefit at times from cortisone-type drugs.
Chronic use of corticosteroids can take a toll on the body, though. These drugs can lead to fluid retention, osteoporosis, high blood pressure, muscle weakness, glaucoma, cataracts, ulcers and muscle weakness.
Many people are unaware of the psychological side effects associated with high doses of prednisone and similar drugs. One reader shared this experience:
“In 2009 (at age 55), I had unexplained hearing loss in my left ear. My doctor prescribed 90 milligrams of prednisone for two weeks, and then I had to taper off the drug.
“While I was taking the prednisone, I became very anxious, started crying for unknown reasons, had severe panic attacks and couldn’t sleep. My husband (a neonatologist) called the ENT doctor to see what should be done. The ENT was very callous and said, ‘If she doesn’t want her hearing back, she can stop taking the prednisone.’ My internal medicine doctor prescribed clonazepam, which calmed the symptoms throughout the remaining time on prednisone.
“Though I did regain my hearing, the anxiety and depression remained. Months afterward, I confided in a friend that something was very wrong. I had been an outgoing, gregarious person. I have two wonderful grown children, and I am in a loving marriage. Yet I had become very depressed. I was ashamed and embarrassed to be so depressed when I was blessed with so much.
“To make a long story shorter, I tried therapy and saw several psychiatrists. They prescribed treatments with different medications, electroconvulsive therapy, transcranial magnetic stimulation, ketamine and dialectical behavior therapy. None of these prevented a suicide attempt. (Ketamine was a miracle drug for me for a few years and then it stopped working.)
“No one believed me that this condition started because of high-dose steroids until I found my fourth psychiatrist. He has had experience with patients like me.
“I have learned that scientists at UT Southwestern and UCSF are doing research studies that show menopausal women taking high-dose steroids are at risk for developing severe depression. At UT Southwestern, a man set up a foundation because his wife committed suicide after a course of high-dose steroids.
“Of course, not every menopausal woman who takes high dose steroids will be stricken with treatment-resistant major depressive disorder like I was. Had I known, I would have declined to take the steroids.
“I have been seen at a facility renowned for its excellence in diagnosis and treatment for mental illnesses. Unfortunately, I continue to struggle with this debilitating disease, which turned my once happy life upside-down. Please warn your female readers to give thoughtful consideration before accepting a treatment course of high-dose steroids.”
Thank you for sharing this powerful story. An article in the journal Cureus (April 14, 2023) notes that “few controlled studies evaluating treatment for steroid-induced psychiatric issues have been conducted.” We agree that physicians should warn patients about the risks as well as the benefits of corticosteroids.
