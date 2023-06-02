Corticosteroids are both a blessing and a curse. They can calm a serious allergic reaction and reduce inflammation. People with asthma may profit from a drug like prednisone during a flareup. Patients with autoimmune disease such as lupus, polymyalgia rheumatica or inflammatory bowel disease also can benefit at times from cortisone-type drugs.

Chronic use of corticosteroids can take a toll on the body, though. These drugs can lead to fluid retention, osteoporosis, high blood pressure, muscle weakness, glaucoma, cataracts, ulcers and muscle weakness.