Q. You’ve written about soap chips or bars for muscle cramps. I discovered by accident that liquid hand soap works great for leg, toe and finger cramps. I couldn’t find the bar soap and I was in terrible pain, so I grabbed the liquid hand soap and gave it a good pump. Then I rubbed and rubbed the soap into my leg and slowly the cramp dissipated. I now only use the hand soap.
A. You are not the first person who has reported that liquid soap can help alleviate muscle cramps. Perhaps the massage action may also have been helpful against your cramp.
Many people are skeptical about soap for cramps. Nonetheless, this is a low-cost, low-risk approach that actually may have a scientific explanation.
Nerve cells in many parts of our bodies have transient receptor potential channels. Several different “flavors” of TRP respond to sensations like heat or cold, as well as to actual flavor chemicals like capsaicin (from hot peppers) or menthol (from mint).
We suspect that compounds in the soap trigger these TRP channels to reverse the inappropriate activation of nerves causing muscle contractions. Thanks for sharing your convenient strategy for solving a challenging problem.
You can learn more about TRP channels and cramp relief with mustard and pickle juice as well as soap in our “eGuide to Favorite Home Remedies.” This online resource may be found under the Health eGuides tab at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.
