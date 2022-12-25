Q. You’ve written about soap chips or bars for muscle cramps. I discovered by accident that liquid hand soap works great for leg, toe and finger cramps. I couldn’t find the bar soap and I was in terrible pain, so I grabbed the liquid hand soap and gave it a good pump. Then I rubbed and rubbed the soap into my leg and slowly the cramp dissipated. I now only use the hand soap.

A. You are not the first person who has reported that liquid soap can help alleviate muscle cramps. Perhaps the massage action may also have been helpful against your cramp.

