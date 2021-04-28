Lawton, OK (73501)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High around 75F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy overnight with a few showers. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.