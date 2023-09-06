Q. Years ago, I read in your column that magnesium hydroxide (milk of magnesia) works as an underarm deodorant when applied topically. This year, my daughter came home from summer camp with a bad foot stink she’d never had before. I rubbed some milk of magnesia on her feet before bed for a few nights, and it took care of the problem.

A. Thank you for sharing this intriguing story. Seventeen years ago, we received this message from a reader: “I want to share a remedy I learned about when traveling in Brazil. Just apply milk of magnesia to your armpits. It is the best underarm deodorant!”