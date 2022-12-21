Q. Anyone who has had Lasik eye surgery will need to stock up on a good eye lubricant. The procedure made my eyes really dry, and I’m not the only person to experience this.

My favorite lubricant is Refresh Tears because it also comes in a thicker variety for nighttime. There are other good ones out there; just don’t buy the ones that say, “Help get the red out.” They will do that, wear off and leave your eyes drier than ever. To top it off, cataract surgery can add to dry eye problems.