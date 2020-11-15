Q. Are there any natural remedies for constipation in older people? Prune juice elevates my blood sugar, but I don’t want to take a laxative.
A. Usually, the first suggestion for overcoming constipation is prunes or possibly psyllium, the soluble fiber in Metamucil. Recently, scientists presented evidence at a virtual conference showing that eating fresh kiwifruit (two a day) works nearly as well as psyllium or prunes. In addition, people eating kiwifruit were less likely to report bloating, pain or gas as a side effect.
Because blood sugar is a concern, you should be checking yours regularly. You may want to consider using psyllium for regularity. In addition to its effects promoting bowel evacuation, this fiber helps reduce both fasting blood sugar and HbA1C as well as triglycerides and LDL cholesterol (Phytotherapy Research, June 2020).
Q. I love the pillow I’ve been sleeping on for five years. However, I’m beginning to suspect it might be causing me trouble.
When I go to sleep each night, I can breathe perfectly through my nose. When I wake up in the morning my mouth is dry and my nose is congested. My eyes are also irritated. Can you recommend an antihistamine or a safe nasal spray I can use before getting into bed?
A. Before you try any medications, you may want to invest in a new pillow. It doesn’t take long for a pillow to become a breeding ground for microscopic organisms including fungi, bacteria and dust mites. The mites produce proteins that trigger allergy symptoms in susceptible people.
Using microfine fiber covers for pillows and mattresses can be helpful (Journal of Asthma, October 2016). Vacuuming these surfaces weekly is also sensible. In addition, laundering pillow covers and pillowcases every week, with a long soak in hot soapy water, helps reduce the numbers of mites (Annals of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, June 2002).
Q. I’m wondering if there are any remedies for dandruff around the nose and in the ears. I’ve tried alternating different kinds of anti-dandruff shampoo daily as well as Listerine and apple cider vinegar, but nothing rids me of the problem.
A. The skin problem you are describing might be seborrheic dermatitis. It’s usually itchy, with reddened skin and flakes like dandruff. This condition is common on the scalp (where we call it dandruff) and on the face, especially the eyebrows and the sides of the nose. It can also affect eyelids, ears, armpits, groin and under the breasts.
Seborrheic dermatitis appears to get worse in response to stress (Acta Dermato-Venereologica, Oct. 14, 2020). Regular alcohol consumption might also contribute to flare-ups. Some scientists suspect that disruption of the usual skin microbiota with overgrowth of the yeast Malassezia plays a role (StatPearls, Oct. 3, 2020).
Dermatologists recommend a mild nonsoap cleanser twice a day. Dandruff shampoo is often helpful, although it hasn’t worked for you.
Italian dermatologists have recommended biotin supplements (Giornale Italiano di Dermatologia e Venereologia, October 2019). A brief trial might be worthwhile.
