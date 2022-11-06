Q. You wrote an article a while back about kiwi fruit and constipation. It advised eating two a day to alleviate constipation.
So, I started with one a day. I have never been so cleaned out in a good way. I’m almost afraid to eat two, but I love it.
A. You might be surprised to learn that there are several randomized controlled trials of kiwi fruit to ease constipation. In the most recent, 24 adults with chronic constipation and 32 healthy controls consumed two gold kiwi fruit or 7.5 grams psyllium or placebo every day (Nutrients, October 6, 2022). According to the investigators, two gold kiwi fruit daily are as effective as psyllium for treating constipation in adults.
Another reader agrees. In a comment on the article you read, they wrote: “Now that explains why I get diarrhea from kiwi fruit!”
Q. My oncologist has recommended that I take a dietary supplement called NAC (N-acetylcysteine). He says it will be good for my hemoglobin levels and my red blood cells, which are often lower than desirable. What can you tell me about NAC?
A. NAC is available over the counter as a dietary supplement. The Food and Drug Administration has also approved this compound as a drug to counteract acetaminophen toxicity. If someone overdoses on this pain reliever, NAC can protect the liver.
Other benefits of NAC are associated with its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activity. A small, randomized clinical trial combining the amino acid glycine with NAC (GlyNAC) found that it improved cellular function and blood pressure in older people (Journals of Gerontology: Medical Sciences, Aug. 17, 2022). It also increased walking speed and reduced markers of inflammation.
Q. I had a close relative who self-medicated his joint pain with naproxen for many years. Eventually, that ruined his kidneys, and he ended up on dialysis.
I do not want to take that risk. What natural remedies can help ease arthritis now that I am suffering from both knee and hip pain?
A. Besides several home remedies such as Certo and grape juice, gin-soaked raisins and Knox Gelatin, there are many herbs and dietary supplements that can relieve inflammation. They include turmeric (curcumin), ginger, Boswellia, ashwagandha, MSM and SAMe. You can learn more about these options in either our “eGuide to Alternatives for Arthritis” or our booklet, “The Graedons’ Guide to Alternatives for Arthritis.” You can find the online resource under the Health eGuides tab at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com. The book is available in the store at the same site.
Q. I have had problems with my feet brought on by nerve damage from Type 2 diabetes. My doctor prescribed tramadol, but it hasn’t helped. The neuropathy still keeps me awake at night. Do you have any suggestions?
A. Good blood sugar control is the first step in managing diabetic neuropathy. A review in the journal Cureus (April 2021) analyzes a number of treatment options that may be helpful.
Have your doctor consider the evidence for supplements such as alpha-lipoic acid (ALA), benfotiamine and acetyl-L-carnitine (ALC). Other modalities such as acupuncture or TENS (transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation) may also be helpful. The hot essence of chili peppers (capsaicin) can also reduce pain when applied to the skin on a regular basis.
