Q. You have written aboutnatural remedies, and I’d like to share mine. As a field biologist, I learned to crush jewel weed and rub it on any area that had accidentally come in contact with poison ivy. In Missouri, where I live, jewel weed often grows in the same area as poison ivy.
A. Jewel weed (Impatiens capensis) has a reputation for counteracting the irritating resin (urushiol) of poison ivy. Scientists hypothesize that this might be due to saponins (soap-like compounds) in the sap. A study at Ohio Northern University confirmed that crushed jewel weed is effective in reducing poison ivy rash (Journal of Ethnopharmacology, March 13, 2015).
Q. When I was a kid, I was stung by a yellow jacket on a camping trip. One of our camping neighbors recommended cutting a potato and placing it on the sting. That really stopped the pain! It is also less stinky than an onion, which you have suggested in the past.
A. Thanks for sharing a novel remedy. We have heard of using a cut potato to heal a wart, but we were unfamiliar with using potato for a sting.
Other remedies for stings utilize common pantry products. Some people report relief from mixing meat tenderizer into a paste with a little water or vinegar and applying that to the sting. Baking soda mixed with vinegar foams in a very satisfying way and is also reputed to stop the pain quickly.
Q. I learned a great remedy from my daughter-in-law, and your readers may be interested. If you immediately pour soy sauce on a burn, it will prevent the skin from blistering. It is amazing.
A. Thank you for the reminder about a remedy we really appreciate. We first heard about it 17 years ago from a public radio listener. A reader responded:
“I listened to your public radio show and heard a man call in recommending soy sauce for burns. ‘How weird is that?’ I thought. But then, as I took a loaf of bread out of the oven, the inner edge of my thumb and the fleshy pad underneath hit the metal rim of the pan. I expected a painful burn. Since I had nothing else at hand, I decided to try the soy sauce remedy.
“The pain eased up in less than a minute, the soreness did not materialize and even the redness went away! It may be weird, but it certainly did work!”
