Q. You have written about natural remedies, and I’d like to share mine. As a field biologist, I learned to crush jewel weed and rub it on any area that had accidentally come in contact with poison ivy. In Missouri, where I live, jewel weed often grows in the same area as poison ivy.

A. Jewel weed (Impatiens capensis) has a reputation for counteracting the irritating resin (urushiol) of poison ivy. Scientists hypothesize that this might be due to saponins (soap-like compounds) in the sap. A study at Ohio Northern University confirmed that crushed jewel weed is effective in reducing poison ivy rash (Journal of Ethnopharmacology, March 13, 2015).

