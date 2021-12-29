Driving a car with your foot on the brake and the gas pedal simultaneously is counterproductive. The same could be said for trying to lower your blood pressure while taking medications that can raise it.
Most people are unaware of how many prescriptions and over-the-counter pills can contribute to high blood pressure. Let’s start with something as simple as pain relievers.
NSAIDs (nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) such as ibuprofen and naproxen are taken daily by millions of people. But these drugs can raise blood pressure. So can prescription NSAIDs such as celecoxib, diclofenac, indomethacin and meloxicam.
Even for such potent anti-inflammatory drugs, doctors don’t always mention this potential problem. The official prescribing information for meloxicam warns: “NSAIDs, including meloxicam, can lead to new onset or worsening of pre-existing hypertension, either of which may contribute to the increased incidence of CV [cardiovascular] events. Patients taking angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, thiazide diuretics, or loop diuretics may have impaired response to these therapies when taking NSAIDs.”
The Food and Drug Administration advises doctors to “monitor blood pressure (BP) during the initiation of NSAID treatment and throughout the course of therapy.” Sadly, over-the-counter NSAID labels do not encourage people to monitor their own blood pressure when taking such pain relievers.
One reader reported: “I was prescribed Mobic [meloxicam] for severe knee pain by an orthopedic surgeon who did a total knee replacement. My blood pressure was normal prior to the Mobic prescription, but 18 days later it went to 196/89!”
Corticosteroids such as methylprednisolone or prednisone can also raise blood pressure. One study found that high blood pressure was a relatively common complication of long-term use (Current Medical Research and Opinion, August 2018).
Antidepressants have also been associated with higher blood pressure. French researchers report that drugs such as citalopram, escitalopram, fluoxetine, paroxetine and sertraline may make it harder to control hypertension (Fundamental & Clinical Pharmacology, June 2019).
Over-the-counter decongestants can also raise blood pressure. Phenylephrine, often abbreviated PE, is found in many popular allergy and cold medicines. It is also found in some nasal sprays and hemorrhoid preparations. The latter may come as a surprise to many readers.
Several years ago, we heard from a visitor to our website: “I used Preparation H twice yesterday and once today. I noticed a headache yesterday and attributed it to a lack of sleep.
“When I applied the Prep H today, my headache returned. I checked my blood pressure, and it was 16 points higher than normal. My typical BP reading with meds is 117/78. A diastolic reading of 94 concerns me.”
We encourage readers to monitor their blood pressure at home as this person did. That may help reveal when a new medication has an unexpected impact on hypertension management.
