When you think about your health, where do you focus? Are you working to prevent heart disease, worried about cancer or concerned that your cognitive capacity might fail?
These topics are all worth your attention. However, while health care professionals usually do a good job prescribing drugs to reduce the risk of heart disease and screenings to detect certain cancers, they may not recognize all the medications that could contribute to brain failure. You may need to do that yourself.
Researchers have been reporting for years that anticholinergic medicines such as diphenhydramine could affect cognitive performance. Back in 2016, scientists wrote in JAMA Neurology (June 1, 2016): “The use of AC [anticholinergic] medication was associated with increased brain atrophy and dysfunction and clinical decline. Thus, use of AC medication among older adults should likely be discouraged if alternative therapies are available.”
You see, acetylcholine is a crucial neurochemical that brain cells use to communicate with each other. Blocking this compound, which is what anticholinergic drugs do, interferes with brain cell interactions.
New research confirms that healthy older people who take such medicines are somewhat more likely to develop mild cognitive impairment (MCI) over the next decade (Neurology, online, Sept. 2, 2020). Those with genetic risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease are two to four times more likely to start noticing memory and language problems.
How can you protect your precious brain? First, ask the prescriber whether any of the medicines you take interferes with normal acetylcholine action. Medicines for overactive bladder are notorious for their anticholinergic activity. So are some antidepressants, especially amitriptyline and paroxetine. You should not stop such drugs on your own but do ask the doctor or nurse practitioner about switching to a different treatment.
Even over-the-counter drugs are not off the hook. In particular, be wary of diphenhydramine (Benadryl), a strongly anticholinergic antihistamine that is the “PM” part of many nighttime pain relievers.
We heard from one reader: “Both my mother and mother-in-law were diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Mom was 76; my mother-in-law 72. They lived very different lifestyles. Mom dealt with severe anxiety and depression, while my mother-in-law was a happy-go-lucky, very active and vivacious health nut.
“The only common denominator they share is they both took Benadryl to sleep on their doctors’ advice. Of course, our mothers could have had Alzheimer’s anyway. I do believe Benadryl exacerbated the tendency. We must be our own health care advocates and advocate for our elderly loved ones as well.”
Previous research shows that someone who takes several drugs with anticholinergic activity may be at greater risk for cognitive problems than a person who takes just one (JAMA Internal Medicine, March 2015). However, it can be difficult to find a good list of various types of anticholinergic drugs. That is why we compiled the most complete list we could find and put it on our website for you. Search www.PeoplesPharmacy.com for “Where can I find a list of anticholinergic drugs?”
