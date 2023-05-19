Drug shortages have been plaguing the American health care system for nearly 20 years. When essential medicines are unavailable, doctors, nurses and pharmacists notice, and patients suffer. Despite hand wringing from hospital administrators and pharmacy managers, no one seems capable of solving this problem.

Shortages are likely to get worse in the coming weeks. That’s because a generic drug manufacturer in the U.S. has gone bankrupt. Akorn Pharmaceuticals in Gurnee, Illinois, shut its facilities and laid off its employees. As a result, the company is pulling 70 medications from pharmacy shelves. This will likely add to the Food and Drug Administration’s list of drugs in short supply.

Recommended for you