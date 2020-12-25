Linus Pauling was a scientific hero of the early 20th century. He is the only person to win two unshared Nobel Prizes, one in his primary field of chemistry and the other for his peace activism.
Dr. Pauling is perhaps best remembered for his advocacy of vitamin C (ascorbic acid). His book, “Vitamin C and the Common Cold,” generated tremendous controversy within the medical community. While many consumers embraced the idea of taking extra vitamin C during cold season, medical professionals tried hard to debunk the idea that vitamin C supplements had health benefits.
A new review, however, suggests that Dr. Pauling may not have been as misguided as many doctors maintain (Nutrients, Dec. 7, 2020). These authors note: “Vitamin C has important anti-inflammatory, immunomodulating, antioxidant, antithrombotic and antiviral properties. The vitamin demonstrates direct virucidal activity and has effector mechanisms in both the innate and adaptive immune systems.”
Most animals make their own vitamin C. For example, a typical goat synthesizes more than 13,000 mg daily. Dogs, cats, lizards, cows and other animals also make their own ascorbic acid. Primates don’t, so they need to get enough vitamin C from the fruits, vegetables and leaves that they eat. For a gorilla, that comes out to about 4,500 mg a day. So why do humans need only 90 mg per day (man) or 75 mg per day (woman)?
As it turns out, the recommended daily allowance was set at the relatively low level that can prevent scurvy, a vitamin C deficiency disease. That might not be all there is to the story, though. While early 20th-century researchers were excited to find a way to prevent scurvy, Dr. Pauling wanted to know what else the vitamin is doing. Ascorbic acid is important for the white blood cells of the immune system. Among other things, it protects them from oxidation damage and improves their ability to kill microbes.
You may be wondering whether extra vitamin C can help you fight off COVID-19. Scientists are currently conducting 45 controlled trials to investigate the clinical impact of ascorbic acid on coronavirus infections. There is reason to believe that this low-cost, low-risk essential nutrient can help reduce viral load and improve infection outcomes. Its antioxidant, antiviral, anti-inflammatory and anti-clotting activity offer wide ranging benefits against respiratory infections. The doses being tested range from 2 to 8 grams per day. Is that safe?
So far, investigators have not found serious side effects up to 3 or 4 grams/day. People with hemochromatosis or thalassemia should avoid high-dose vitamin C, and those with glucose-6-phosphate deficiency should not exceed 6 grams/day. Some consumers report that they experience loose bowels or diarrhea at doses above 3 grams per day. Although earlier studies suggested that high-dose vitamin C might lead to kidney stone formation, more recent studies don’t confirm that risk.
The authors of the recent review conclude that “People in high-risk groups for COVID-19 mortality, and at risk of vitamin C deficiency, should be encouraged to supplement with vitamin C daily to ensure vitamin C adequacy at all times, and to increase the dose when virally infected to up to 6-8 g/day.”
When using high doses of vitamin C, it makes sense to consult your physician.
