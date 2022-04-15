Can you trust the drugs you take? For more than a century, Americans have relied on federal regulation to keep their medicines and foods safe. Congress passed the original Food and Drugs Act on June 30, 1906. This law forbids selling adulterated drugs, drinks or foods across state lines.
Until a terrible tragedy in 1937, the Food and Drug Administration did not require drugs to be safe or effective. That is the year that a medicine for treating infections, elixir of sulfanilamide, killed 107 people. Many of them were children. The manufacturer had used a toxic solvent, diethylene glycol, to get its compound into a solution and had not tested it first.
That is why in 1938 Congress passed the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act. It required that manufacturers had to demonstrate that their drugs were safe before marketing them. It also authorized factory inspections, which the FDA conducts to this day.
According to its mission statement, “the Food and Drug Administration is responsible for protecting the public health by ensuring the safety, efficacy and security of human and veterinary drugs, biological products, and medical devices; and by ensuring the safety of our nation’s food supply, cosmetics and products that emit radiation.” How well is it doing?
We have received thousands of complaints about generic drug quality over the past two decades. We notified the agency in 2007 that readers of our column were experiencing problems with the generic antidepressant bupropion (Wellbutrin). Initially, the FDA was dismissive and blamed patients for psychosomatic reactions. Five years later, an investigation demonstrated that some generic formulations were not equal to the brand name.
Starting in 2018, there were signals that some popular blood pressure medications were tainted with probable carcinogens. The European Medicines Agency warned that the Zhejiang HuaHai Pharmaceutical company in Linhai, China, had produced contaminated valsartan.
Eventually, other blood pressure pills, irbesartan and losartan, were also found to contain nitrosamines. A small, independent testing laboratory, Valisure, discovered that the popular heartburn medicine ranitidine (Zantac) also contained nitrosamine impurities.
The same lab has been instrumental in identifying the cancer-causing chemical benzene in consumer products ranging from hand sanitizers to some popular sunscreens and spray-on antiperspirants and deodorants. According to an investigative article from Consumer Reports (March 31, 2022), “companies have now recalled more than 25 million products from the market” thanks in large measure to the Valisure testing program.
You might think that the FDA would be grateful for assistance in detecting hazards to the public health. After all, the agency has surprisingly little capacity to do this kind of testing. Instead, the FDA sent inspectors to investigate Valisure.
The FDA does not appear to be questioning the findings of this independent lab. Instead, the agency is asking whether the laboratory has jumped through the appropriate bureaucratic hoops.
Valisure is located in Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro’s district. She told Consumer Reports, “I fear, whether deliberate or not, FDA is in the act of shooting the messenger.” We think the FDA should be paying more attention to the message and getting carcinogens out of our drug supply.
