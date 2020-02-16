There was a time when pharmacists were the most respected professionals in America, above physicians, nurses and clergymen. They are still trusted, but they have fallen from the top spot.
Back then, most pharmacies were “independent.” That means they were owned by the pharmacists who ran them. Usually, the pharmacists lived in the community and knew their customers well. When they filled prescriptions, they also spent time talking with people about their families and their health.
Those days are gone. Today, most prescriptions are filled in chain pharmacies, groceries or big box discount stores. Most of your interaction is with the clerk or the technician rather than the pharmacist.
Just a few big chains dominate the market. As the companies have grown, they have applied cost-cutting measures, especially performance metrics, to their pharmacist employees. According to an article in The New York Times (Jan. 31, 2020), “How Chaos at Chain Pharmacies Is Putting Patients at Risk,” the pressure on pharmacists to fill lots of prescriptions quickly means that patient safety may be compromised.
One pharmacist has likened the work environment of a modern-day chain pharmacy to McDonald’s. That’s because speed is paramount in many of today’s chain store pharmacies. The retired professional notes that “The main difference is that a mistake in the pharmacy can be infinitely more serious than a clerk’s error in filling an order at a fast-food outlet.”
Pharmacy errors can be dangerous, if not deadly. In one instance, a pharmacist dispensed the diabetes drug glipizide instead of the gout medicine allopurinol. The patient who took the mistaken medicine ended up with kidney failure and a stroke, which eventually killed him.
In another case, a 19-year-old pharmacy technician filled a prescription for the anticoagulant warfarin with 10 times the prescribed dose. The patient, a 46-year-old mother of three, suffered bleeding in her brain and ultimately died.
Pharmacists undergo extensive and expensive education. Techs, on the other hand, may get much of their training on the job.
How many errors actually occur in pharmacies each year? Surprisingly, there is relatively little research regarding this question. A study in 2009 found that one in five prescriptions dispensed deviated from the physician’s written orders (Journal of the American Pharmacists Association, March-April 2009). Understaffing could lead to millions of errors a year.
How can you protect yourself at the pharmacy? First, talk to the pharmacist. The clerk or pharmacy tech will ask you to sign a waiver that allows you to grab and go. Don’t do it! Especially if you have not taken the medicine before, ask the pharmacist to verify that you have the correct medicine at the right dose and find out how it should be taken.
Never leave the pharmacy without checking that the pills in your bottle are the ones your doctor prescribed. Ask the pharmacist to check for drug interactions, including any with over-the-counter drugs, herbs or dietary supplements you may be taking.
You can learn more about the problems in pharmacies from the book “Chain Drugstore Are Dangerous,” by registered pharmacist Dennis Miller.
