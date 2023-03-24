How do you know about side effects of the medicines you take? If you are like most people, chances are good that you will look it up online. One of the most common search questions is “What are the side effects of xxx drug?”
Where does that information come from and how good is it? The source of virtually all drug information originates with the clinical trials conducted for Food and Drug Administration approval. The agency and the drug company negotiate what the final wording in the official prescribing information should be.
Pharmaceutical manufacturers conduct randomized controlled trials (RCTs) to demonstrate that their new drugs are better than placebos. Without that, they don’t get to bring the medication to market.
RCTs are primarily designed to determine effectiveness. Drug companies also are required to collect information about side effects. But that is where the system gets squirrelly.
There are numerous ways this kind of information is gathered. The specific choices a study sponsor makes can have an important impact on our understanding of the drug’s risks.
One of the first steps the researchers need to take in planning their trial is to decide who will be included (and, just as critical, who gets excluded). Until several decades ago, many trials didn’t include women. Scientists didn’t want to have to deal with potential variables such as menstrual cycles or pregnancy. At the same time, they just assumed that side effects would be the same — an assumption that hasn’t always been substantiated.
Study subjects may also be younger or healthier than the patients who will eventually be taking the medication. This simplifies the study, because the researchers don’t have to take multiple health conditions and additional medications into account. But it may also limit the usefulness of the side effect information from the trial. The real world is messy.
Another pitfall at the planning phase is deciding how many people will be included. Clinical trials are expensive, so often they do not include enough subjects to make it likely to reveal a rare or even uncommon reaction. Unfortunately, prescribers don’t always recognize this shortcoming. We can’t tell you how often a reader has written to say that their physician dismissed a problem with the drug because the side effect wasn’t listed in the prescribing information. Yet adverse effects often crop up long after drug approval.
One example of this is the antidepressant fluoxetine (Prozac). When the FDA first approved this drug, the prescribing information suggested that a small number of people (3% to 11%) might have sexual difficulties while taking the drug. Little by little, patients and their doctors began to realize that was a serious underestimate. As many as half of patients on fluoxetine in one study had reduced libido, erectile dysfunction or trouble achieving orgasm (Journal of Nervous and Mental Disease, April 2013). In other studies of healthy individuals, the rate rose as high as 80% (Journal of Clinical Medicine, Oct. 7, 2019).
This kind of reaction is not one that people are eager to discuss, so if the study supervisors waited for spontaneous reports, they could have missed the signal on what turned out to be a common rather than a rare side effect.
The bottom line is that you may not always be able to rely on official prescribing information when assessing possible side effects of your medicine.