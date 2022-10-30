Q. When Flomax did nothing to reduce frequent nighttime urination, my urologist said anecdotal information suggests that ibuprofen may help in some cases. Trying it, I have reduced my nightly visits from about four down to around two.

Googling, I found that ibuprofen reduces prostaglandins. Another article suggested prostaglandins activate the “sensor” responsible for signaling the brain that the bladder needs emptying. I have a urologist visit next week and will discuss this with him.