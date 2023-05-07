Q. Last year, I was diagnosed as allergic to propolis. The allergist’s PA defined it as an allergy to beeswax. But from the reading I’ve done on my own, it appears propolis is much more specific than beeswax — and pervasive.
While I eliminated lip products with beeswax, I still have reactions to seemingly unrelated items such as cinnamon. I also believe I react to some types of coffee.
The allergy presents as itchy lips and sometimes face tingling. Yet, I see ads for propolis supplements promoting their benefits.
Can you write more about propolis, please? Does this allergy come with sensitivities to consumer products that rely on bees? I don’t think many people know much about it.
A. We agree that probably most people are unaware of this honeybee product. The bees use it to build their hives; they make it from beeswax and a number of tree resins. Propolis may also contain pollen and essential oils as well as some flavonoids. Moreover, the composition probably varies from place to place, depending on the local flora.
Propolis allergies used to be quite rare, but they have become increasingly common. Cosmetics manufacturers may include it in face creams as well as lip balms and wax to remove hair. Toothpaste or mouthwash occasionally contains propolis. Sometimes it is added to honey for its health benefits. People allergic to propolis may also react to balsam of Peru, carnauba wax or fragrances.
Most individuals with a propolis allergy develop localized rashes, hives, itching, burning or scaling of the lips. Dermatologists may treat the rash with a topical steroid, but the best advice is to avoid products that may contain this allergen.
