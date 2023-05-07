Q. Last year, I was diagnosed as allergic to propolis. The allergist’s PA defined it as an allergy to beeswax. But from the reading I’ve done on my own, it appears propolis is much more specific than beeswax — and pervasive.

While I eliminated lip products with beeswax, I still have reactions to seemingly unrelated items such as cinnamon. I also believe I react to some types of coffee.