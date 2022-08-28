Q. What’s wrong with flatulence? Other than social embarrassment, is there any medical reason to be concerned?
I pass a lot of gas every day, but it’s odorless (as far as I can tell) and doesn’t affect anyone else in my mostly single, outdoor life. If I’m honest, I would say I enjoy a good fart! But should I be worried? Am I releasing methane and contributing to global warming?
A. Flatulence is normal, generated by microbes in the large intestine. The gases produced include carbon dioxide, hydrogen, nitrogen, oxygen and, for 30% to 50% of humans, methane (Sensors, Jan. 22, 2022). So, there is a good possibility you are releasing methane. However, there’s not a large amount of methane in the gas a person passes, so it is unlikely to be contributing much to global warming.
Diet has an impact on gas production, with beans and cabbage-family vegetables as major contributors. Many people also find it difficult to digest milk and dairy products.
You can learn more about flatulence, foods and ways to mitigate gas from our eGuide to Digestive Disorders. This online resource is available under the Health eGuides tab at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.
Q. I’ve been suffering with menopausal symptoms for several months now. After taking Vitex twice a day for roughly four weeks, I’m starting to feel some relief.
Prior to taking Vitex, I would get six or seven hot flashes in a 24-hour period, some with night sweats. Now, I have just one or two mild hot flashes during the day and sleep through the night. However, if I indulge in my biggest trigger (red wine), the hot flashes come roaring back.
Aside from hot flashes, I credit Vitex with helping ease some other symptoms of perimenopause: anxiety and general fogginess or confusion. I’m grateful that this helpful herb doesn’t seem to have any detrimental side effects!
A. Vitex agnus-castus, or chasteberry, was traditionally used for premenstrual or perimenopausal problems. A small randomized controlled trial in Korea found that Vitex extracts alleviated hot flashes (vasomotor symptoms) and anxiety better than placebo (Korean Journal of Family Medicine, November 2019).
In addition, a study that lasted a year found that women taking a combination of isoflavones, Vitex and magnolia extracts had significant reduction in vasomotor symptoms, mood disorders and sleep disorders (Gynecological Endocrinology, April 2022). We’re pleased to learn that Vitex is helping you.
Q. My husband had two large keloids in the middle of his chest. They hurt when he tried to wear his seatbelt in the car. He went to a surgeon who removed them with follow-up radiation. After a few months, the keloids came back even larger. The doctor injected potent steroids, but the keloids continued to grow and became more sensitive and itchier than before.
On Google, I read about castor oil for keloids. He applied it at bedtime, and it was a miracle. After a few months, the keloids were completely gone, leaving only two flat scars on his chest. The doctor was in total shock.
A. Keloids result from abnormal wound healing and are usually raised tissue that may be firm or rubbery (StatPearls, July 19, 2022). They almost always come back after surgical removal (Journal of Plastic Surgery and Hand Surgery, July 18, 2022). Scientists have not studied the use of castor oil on these skin lesions, but we’re glad to hear that your husband had success.