Has the opioid pendulum swung too far? There is no question that opioid abuse has caused untold suffering and death. But fear of addiction also has caused untold suffering and death. That’s because some people with severe chronic pain are left in agony. Sometimes they consider suicide as the only way out of their misery.
We heard from someone who has reached the end of his rope: “In June, I will have suffered from severe chronic pain for 28 years. I will be dead before then. My doctor has cut me back from 180 mg of methadone and 75 mcg of fentanyl to 80 mg of methadone, along with Robaxin. When I was first put on methadone and fentanyl after 13 years of pain, I was pain-free for nearly 14 years.
“My doctor wants me off all opioids. I have three different types of severe pain.
“I also have dysphagia [trouble swallowing], which led to COPD. There is a possibility of improving the dysphagia, maybe even eliminating it altogether. Instead, it looks like it might be my way out. I have already talked to my pulmonary doctor about discontinuing my nebulizer treatments so I could die without committing suicide. Since 2003, I’ve had eight bouts of pneumonia. It wouldn’t be hard to get another one.
“He told me that he would make me as comfortable as possible if I chose to go into the hospital. I’m sick of hospitals, so I’d rather die at home.
“Believe me, I don’t want to die. I’m 61 years old. But I’m barely getting by now. I couldn’t function or tolerate the pain if my pain medicines were further reduced.
“I know that many people with pain like mine are using street drugs and alcohol to help them cope. I have no desire to do that.”
Another reader suffered needlessly after a second knee replacement operation:
“I am in more pain than I can stand. I’ve hardly left my chair. The physical therapist says this is normal, but I don’t remember suffering like this after the first knee.
“The surgeon seemed more interested in keeping his opiate statistics low than in treating my pain. When he operated on my other knee a few years ago, he prescribed 10 mg of oxycodone for several weeks. It controlled the pain.
“When I asked about this, he said he no longer prescribes that. His practice must report to the government every month any opiates they prescribe. He said most of his patients do OK with just one week of 5 mg oxycodone. I’m not sure how well they are doing, or if they just don’t complain to him. But it isn’t enough for me.”
Pain is intensely personal and highly variable. The idea that a single regimen would work for every patient is not based on science.
Many people suffering from severe, intractable pain cannot get relief from non-narcotic medicines. Doctors may prescribe muscle relaxants like methocarbamol (Robaxin), anticonvulsants such as gabapentin (Gralise, Neurontin) or pregabalin (Lyrica), or antidepressants, including duloxetine (Cymbalta) or venlafaxine (Effexor). Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs such as celecoxib (Celebrex), ibuprofen (Motrin) or naproxen (Aleve) are used for mild to moderate pain with inflammation.
All of these medications have drawbacks as well as benefits. People in severe pain deserve personally tailored programs to help control it. In some cases, opiate medications are appropriate, despite government anti-addiction guidelines.
