Drugs for depression are extremely popular. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in five middle-aged women takes an antidepressant. For women over the age of 60, the CDC says that rate is one in four.

At last count, over 200 million prescriptions were dispensed for drugs like sertraline, bupropion, escitalopram, fluoxetine and duloxetine each year. Multiply that number by 30 pills per bottle and you end up with more than 6 billion tablets and capsules.