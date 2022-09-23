Drugs for depression are extremely popular. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in five middle-aged women takes an antidepressant. For women over the age of 60, the CDC says that rate is one in four.
At last count, over 200 million prescriptions were dispensed for drugs like sertraline, bupropion, escitalopram, fluoxetine and duloxetine each year. Multiply that number by 30 pills per bottle and you end up with more than 6 billion tablets and capsules.
For decades, many neuroscientists believed that people suffering from depression had a chemical imbalance in their brains. It hasn’t just been researchers, though. This idea has also been adopted by clinicians and patients. According to Psychology Today (July 19, 2022), “Surveys indicate that 85-90% of the public believes low serotonin or a chemical imbalance causes depression.”
Perhaps this is due in part to the popularity of SSRI medications like fluoxetine (Prozac), sertraline (Zoloft) and paroxetine (Paxil). SSRI stands for selective serotonin re-uptake inhibitors. These drugs and their chemical cousins the serotonin-norepinephrine re-uptake inhibitors such as venlafaxine (Effexor) or duloxetine (Cymbalta) are thought to work by increasing levels of neurotransmitters at critical brain junctions.
This mechanism certainly sounds plausible, if not entirely nuanced. And a good explanation for why something works is often very convincing. But, is it really true?
Over the past few decades, scientists have been raising questions about the serotonin hypothesis. First, some researchers have pointed out that antidepressants are not nearly as effective as they first seemed. An analysis of more than 200 randomized controlled trials found that only about 15% of study participants got significant antidepressant benefit beyond the placebo response (BMJ, Aug. 2, 2022). While that certainly could be important for some depressed patients, it is hardly an earthshaking response.
Second, investigators have looked for evidence that low serotonin levels are actually the root cause of depression. A recent review of 17 studies gave this question close attention (Molecular Psychiatry, July 20, 2022).
Despite analyses of body fluids and genetics, the researchers concluded: “The main areas of serotonin research provide no consistent evidence of there being an association between serotonin and depression, and no support for the hypothesis that depression is caused by lowered serotonin activity or concentrations. Some evidence was consistent with the possibility that long-term antidepressant use reduces serotonin concentration.”
In other words, we probably need to rethink our assumptions that a drug like fluoxetine can correct a chemical imbalance in the brain and make depression disappear. Depression is real and causes a great deal of suffering, but, it is complex.
Most likely there are numerous factors determining whether a person suffers depression. As a result, there may be many paths to alleviating suffering, including exercise, talk therapy, acupuncture and cognitive behavioral therapy, among others. And, some people do benefit greatly from medication.