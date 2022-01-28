This is a terrible time to be an insomniac. Headlines about COVID are designed to provoke anxiety. Contentious political clashes make the nighttime news distressing. Wintry weather keeps people inside, and that makes exercise a lot more challenging.
Lack of exercise, stress and concerns about the pandemic all can make it hard for people to relax and get a decent night’s sleep. That’s even if you don’t normally have trouble sleeping. The situation is even worse for people with chronic insomnia.
Here are some tips to help you fall asleep and stay asleep. First, try turning off your devices at least an hour before bedtime. The blue light emitted by tablets, smartphones and computer screens can suppress your production of melatonin.
Experiments have found that reading from the phone interferes with sleep patterns early in the night. Blue light also reduces the normal nighttime rise of melatonin (Clocks & Sleep, Oct. 28, 2021). Reading from a book instead does not disrupt sleep.
If you really cannot give up your tablet before bedtime, consider wearing blue-blocking glasses. Norwegian scientists conducted a randomized controlled trial and found that blue-blocking glasses allowed an earlier rise of melatonin levels, making it easier for the pregnant volunteers to fall asleep (Neurobiology of Sleep and Circadian Rhythms, May 2022). While you can purchase such glasses online, your optometrist might be able to guide you to a reputable brand.
Melatonin supplements are another option for people who have a hard time falling asleep. Unlike sleeping pills, though, they are not sedatives. Instead, they help reset our biological clock. If you take melatonin an hour or two before bedtime, it helps prepare the body for sleep. Although there are not lots of studies, one systematic review and meta-analysis concluded that this natural hormone can be helpful for people with sleep disorders (Frontiers in Neuroendocrinology, January 2019).
Melatonin has another unexpected benefit. It can reduce stomach acid secretion.
Even more importantly, it tightens the lower esophageal sphincter (World Journal of Gastrointestinal Pharmacology and Therapeutics, Oct. 6, 2010). That’s the connecting valve between the swallowing tube (esophagus) and the stomach that keeps stomach acid where it belongs. As a result, melatonin reduces nighttime reflux, and that improves sleep.
Some insomniacs have a hard time turning off their internal dialog. The Indian herb ashwagandha can help with that problem (PLoS One, Sept. 24, 2021).
Many people do not have adequate levels of magnesium, especially if they are taking powerful acid-suppressing drugs (PPIs). This essential mineral may help people with sleeping difficulties.
Cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBT-I) has an excellent track record. However, you might have trouble finding a knowledgeable therapist during the pandemic. Some people find online resources can fill that gap.
To learn more about the pros and cons of ashwagandha, magnesium, melatonin and other supplements as well as prescription sleeping pills, you may find our eGuide to Getting a Good Night’s Sleep helpful. It is found under the Health eGuides tab at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.
