Most people love spring. Watching everything change from brown to green is renewing. Flowers like daffodils, hyacinths and tulips bring smiles to many faces. But for tens of millions of allergy victims, spring brings suffering.
Grass and tree pollen can make people miserable for weeks. Watery eyes, a runny nose, coughing and sneezing are classic symptoms. Some people are especially vulnerable to itching. It can affect eyes, ears, nose and even the throat.
Many people treat their symptoms with antihistamines. One of the oldest and most effective is diphenhydramine (Benadryl). It works well against a range of allergic conditions, but it does have one significant drawback. Most people find it makes them sluggish, drowsy and mentally slow.
That’s why diphenhydramine is the main ingredient in many over-the-counter sleep aids. It’s the “PM” in most bedtime pain relievers.
Second-generation antihistamines are less sedating. They include drugs such as cetirizine (Zyrtec), desloratadine (Clarinex), fexofenadine (Allegra), levocetirizine (Xyzal) and loratadine (Claritin).
There is one little-recognized complication from a few of these medications. We have heard from hundreds of readers that after taking the antihistamine for an extended period of time, stopping suddenly triggers unbearable itching. It took the Food and Drug Administration years to acknowledge this withdrawal effect (Therapeutic Advances in Drug Safety, July 5, 2019).
Doctors used to prescribe steroid nasal sprays for allergy symptoms. Now, drugs like budesonide (Rhinocort), fluticasone (Flonase) and triamcinolone (Nasacort Allergy 24 Hour) are available without a prescription. Concerns about long-term use revolve around systemic absorption. Side effects may include an increased risk of glaucoma, nosebleeds, disturbances in smell and taste, headache and breathing difficulty.
So, what else can people with allergies do? An old-fashioned remedy that has mostly disappeared from professional lists of recommendations is cromolyn (NasalCrom).
This medication was derived from the plant bishop’s weed (Ammi visnaga) and was originally developed for asthma. It stabilizes mast cells in the nose. That makes them less likely to react to allergens and release histamine and other irritating chemicals. The nasal spray does have to be used preventively. That means spritzing a couple of times a day, starting before allergy season gets bad.
One reader shared this experience: “I’ve been using NasalCrom very successfully for a few years now, ever since my pharmacist recommended it. This affordable spray clears up my spring and fall allergies with one spritz a day in the morning. The trick is to start it before the season begins.”
Another natural option is the flavonoid quercetin. This compound is found in many fruits and vegetables. As a dietary supplement, it has anti-inflammatory, anti-allergic, antioxidant and immunomodulatory activity (Allergy, Asthma, and Clinical Immunology, May 14, 2020).
There are enough allergy tools in the toolkit to make this time of year livable even for the most sensitive. Finding the one that works the best with the fewest side effects may take some experimentation.
