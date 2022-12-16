Any advice on how to stay healthy begins with eating a well-balanced diet. But, what do we mean by a well-balanced diet?
Many health professionals, when asked, would tell you to eat your vegetables. Some quickly add “other than potatoes.” That’s an important qualifier, since potatoes are, by far, the most popular vegetable in North America, followed by tomatoes (think ketchup and pizza). Onions and carrots trail next, but far behind (tinyurl.com/4ru962x6).
Why the emphasis on vegetables? For one thing, research supports it. Scientists have studied the DASH diet extensively and rigorously. People who follow this diet emphasizing vegetables, fruits, whole grains, beans and low-fat dairy have lower blood pressure (Advances in Nutrition, Sept. 1, 2020). In addition, such a diet may also benefit people with heart failure (Nutrients, Dec. 10, 2021), diabetes (Nutrients, Sept. 6, 2020) and high uric acid, a risk factor for gout (Clinical Rheumatology, June 2017).
DASH is not the only health-promoting dietary pattern that emphasizes vegetables. Mediterranean diets, which come in many varieties, are also rich in vegetables and fruits, whole grains, flavorful herbs and olive oil. Traditional Mediterranean foodways have very little sugar or meat, emphasizing fish and legumes as protein sources instead.
People following one of these traditional Mediterranean diets are less prone to cancer (Nutrients, Sept. 2, 2019), cardiovascular and neurodegenerative disease and bone loss (Nutrients, June 12, 2021). Other plant-based diets have also been linked to healthy aging.
Probably one reason a diet rich in veggies benefits health so broadly is its effect on the microbiome. The microbes that inhabit our intestines and guide our immune system love fiber (Cell Host & Microbe, March 10, 2021). Since many plants are a great source of fiber, eating a wide range of veggies, berries, fruits, legumes, seeds and whole grains is a good strategy.
By now, you’d probably like us to name names. Our list of favorite vegetables is long enough to allow for plenty of variation day to day. We don’t get bored, and you shouldn’t either. Here are some of our best veggies: artichokes, asparagus, beet greens (collards and mustard greens are good, too), bell peppers, bok choy, broccoli (and variants, like broccolini), Brussels sprouts, cabbage, carrot, cauliflower, celery, cucumber, eggplant, endive, escarole, green beans, kale, leeks, lettuce, mushrooms, okra, onion, pumpkin, radicchio, scallions, snow peas, spaghetti squash, spinach, sweet potato, Swiss chard, tomato and zucchini. Fruits can also contribute to dietary fiber and beneficial colorful compounds called flavonols. Some of our favorites include blackberries, blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, cherries, currants, grapefruit, orange, tangerine, kiwi, mango, pineapple and stone fruits such as apricots, peaches and plums when they are in season.
If you concentrate on eating several things from these lists every day and choosing a protein source that is not highly processed or fried, you’ll be well on your way to building a healthful well-balanced dietary pattern. Minimizing white carbohydrates like flour and sugar is also a crucial step.
You can learn more about turning these ingredients into delicious meals in our book, “Recipes & Remedies From The People’s Pharmacy.” If your public library does not have a copy, you can find it in the store at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.
