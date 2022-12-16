Any advice on how to stay healthy begins with eating a well-balanced diet. But, what do we mean by a well-balanced diet?

Many health professionals, when asked, would tell you to eat your vegetables. Some quickly add “other than potatoes.” That’s an important qualifier, since potatoes are, by far, the most popular vegetable in North America, followed by tomatoes (think ketchup and pizza). Onions and carrots trail next, but far behind (tinyurl.com/4ru962x6).