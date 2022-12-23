People have been arguing for decades about how much water you should drink every day. It seems like a simple question, but the answer is complicated. Advocates who believe that we should all drink more water may get quite emotional at the suggestion that we might need less.
Nevertheless, that was the conclusion from a recent study published in the journal Science (Nov. 24, 2022). The researchers point out that water intake need depends on water turnover, and they used “heavy water” to measure water turnover in 5,604 individuals of various ages and sizes. Heavy water contains deuterium rather than hydrogen. Deuterium is a stable, nontoxic trackable form of hydrogen that contains a neutron as well as a proton in its nucleus.
Water turnover was highest among young men, ages 20 to 30. For women, water turnover was relatively unchanged from age 25 to 60, but pregnancy and breastfeeding increased it.
Athletes had higher water turnover than couch potatoes, and people who do manual labor outdoors use more water than those working indoors at a desk. All of these factors affect the amount of water that an individual needs.
One factor not taken into account by the conventional estimate of eight 8-ounce glasses a day was the amount of liquid consumed in food. People who eat a lot of soup or drink smoothies for breakfast may get a significant amount of fluid in their food. However, this is actually quite difficult to measure scientifically, and the authors of this study state that no research addresses it adequately.
The body has a very sophisticated system for regulating fluid and electrolytes. In general, when people need more liquid, the brain sends a signal that says: “Thirsty! Drink!” In most situations, that works surprisingly well. However, there are times when thirst is not adequate to keep us properly hydrated.
One reader observed: “When I was very ill with long COVID-19 and Lyme disease, I drank too much water. I ended up with my blood too diluted and was hospitalized with syndrome of inappropriate anti-diuretic hormone (SIADH). I stopped eating and urinating and gained 15 pounds of water over about a week. The hospitalization was necessary to restore the sodium concentration in my blood so I could urinate again and live.”
SIADH is a dangerous condition that may be triggered by infection, certain cancers and some medications. The low sodium levels (hyponatremia) that result from this disorder can be life-threatening.
Occasionally, a person may develop hyponatremia simply from taking in more water than the body can process. Sometimes athletes striving to avoid dehydration during a lengthy event overshoot and drink too much water. The symptoms may include weakness, dizziness, nausea, headache and lethargy.
Both too little water intake and too much can be a problem. One reader noted: “I have been told that if you wait until you are thirsty, you have waited too long and are already dehydrated. I don’t measure how much I drink; I just listen to my body and drink when I am thirsty.”
Most people can let thirst be their guide on how much to drink. Older people and those who are ill, however, may not be able to rely on thirst. In addition, people exercising outdoors, especially in hot climates, may need to pay close attention to getting the water they really need.
