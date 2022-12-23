People have been arguing for decades about how much water you should drink every day. It seems like a simple question, but the answer is complicated. Advocates who believe that we should all drink more water may get quite emotional at the suggestion that we might need less.

Nevertheless, that was the conclusion from a recent study published in the journal Science (Nov. 24, 2022). The researchers point out that water intake need depends on water turnover, and they used “heavy water” to measure water turnover in 5,604 individuals of various ages and sizes. Heavy water contains deuterium rather than hydrogen. Deuterium is a stable, nontoxic trackable form of hydrogen that contains a neutron as well as a proton in its nucleus.