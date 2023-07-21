Millions of people have seen headlines about the anti-Alzheimer’s drug, Leqembi. Many news organizations have touted the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of lecanemab as a breakthrough for individuals with dementia. Don’t open the champagne just yet, though.

The FDA initially gave this medication provisional approval in January 2023. The makers, Biogen and Eisai, had utilized the agency’s Accelerated Approval pathway. This is an option that uses a “surrogate endpoint” instead of clear clinical benefit as the criterion for a worthwhile medication.

