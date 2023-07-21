Millions of people have seen headlines about the anti-Alzheimer’s drug, Leqembi. Many news organizations have touted the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of lecanemab as a breakthrough for individuals with dementia. Don’t open the champagne just yet, though.
The FDA initially gave this medication provisional approval in January 2023. The makers, Biogen and Eisai, had utilized the agency’s Accelerated Approval pathway. This is an option that uses a “surrogate endpoint” instead of clear clinical benefit as the criterion for a worthwhile medication.
In this case, lecanemab demonstrated the ability to reduce beta-amyloid plaque in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s disease. This buildup of sticky proteins is thought to contribute to the pathology of dementia.
The FDA announced that it was converting Leqembi from “accelerated” approval to “traditional” approval on July 6, 2023. This means that the drug will be paid for by Medicare and possibly many insurance companies. At $26,500 a year, that could be a game changer.
When a new drug becomes available, it makes sense to look at what is known of the benefits and risks. The benefits of Leqembi are that it slows cognitive decline from Alzheimer’s disease, so people on the drug were doing a bit better than those on placebo at the end of the trial. It is not a cure for dementia, and it doesn’t help forgetful people turn back the clock to the time when they could drive safely or work productively. We don’t know yet if they will stay out of nursing homes any longer.
There are risks, however. Some people experience brain swelling that shows up on MRI scans. Occasionally, such swelling produces headaches, dizziness, confusion, nausea, vision changes or seizures. Sometimes the swelling may be accompanied by bleeding. The black box warning notes that, “Serious intracerebral hemorrhages, some of which have been fatal, have been observed in patients treated with this class of medications.”
One side effect that worries us has not shown up in news articles about this drug approval. The official prescribing information is also silent on this matter.
A study published in the journal Neurology (March 27, 2023) reports that such medicines may lead to brain shrinkage. Researchers call such shrinkage brain atrophy. It appears to be related to many of the drugs in this anti-amyloid category. According to the investigators, anti-amyloid therapies may “compromise long-term brain health by accelerating brain atrophy ...”
We hope that the FDA and pharmaceutical manufacturers will be following up on this very important concern. Brain shrinkage does not sound like a good long-term outcome, especially for people whose brains are already compromised.