Most doctors like to believe they are practicing evidence-based medicine. It is a mantra that has been drilled into medical students for decades. The idea is to use medical treatments that have been proven.

How well do drugs and procedures actually work? It will come as a great surprise to health care professionals to learn that “Most health care interventions tested in Cochrane Reviews are not effective according to high quality evidence.” That is the title of an article in the Journal of Clinical Epidemiology (April 18, 2022).