Most doctors like to believe they are practicing evidence-based medicine. It is a mantra that has been drilled into medical students for decades. The idea is to use medical treatments that have been proven.
How well do drugs and procedures actually work? It will come as a great surprise to health care professionals to learn that “Most health care interventions tested in Cochrane Reviews are not effective according to high quality evidence.” That is the title of an article in the Journal of Clinical Epidemiology (April 18, 2022).
The authors analyzed more than 2,400 Cochrane Reviews published between 2008 and 2021. These are undertaken as unbiased, independent evaluations of medical treatments. Usually, the highly qualified volunteers who conduct the reviews survey the medical literature and do a systematic review and/or meta-analysis of the data from randomized controlled trials. The rules for Cochrane Reviews call for the quality of the studies included to be rated objectively. This should yield the highest level of evidence to support or refute a medical therapy.
This recent study drops a bombshell. Of the 1,567 interventions studied, “only 5.6% were supported by high-quality evidence.” Moreover, potential harms from various treatments “were measured more rarely than benefits.” The authors conclude that “The problem with unreliable, low-quality evidence is greater than was previously believed.”
Why does this matter? If doctors and patients intend to make informed decisions about surgery or medications, they need trustworthy evidence about both benefits and harms. The authors conclude that “... there is not good evidence regarding the benefits or harms of most currently used interventions ... more than 9 in 10 health care interventions studied within Cochrane Reviews do not have high-quality evidence to support their effectiveness and safety.”
One example involves whether people should take antibiotics before “invasive dental procedures.” Many dentists routinely prescribe such drugs hoping to prevent bacterial infections of the heart. That is an admirable goal. How well do the antibiotics work?
Cochrane reviewers conclude, “It is unclear whether taking antibiotics as a preventive measure before undergoing invasive dental procedures is effective or ineffective against bacterial endocarditis in people at increased risk” (Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews, May 10, 2022).
What’s more, they couldn’t tell whether the possible risks of taking antibiotics outweigh the benefits. Overall, they said, they had very little confidence in the evidence that they reviewed.
Another analysis asked whether SSRI-type antidepressants can ease the pain of fibromyalgia (Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews, June 5, 2015). People with this condition suffer chronic pain, brain fog, fatigue and insomnia. Doctors prescribe drugs such as duloxetine (Cymbalta), fluoxetine (Prozac) and sertraline (Zoloft) in an attempt to ease the distress. The authors conclude that “There is no unbiased evidence that SSRIs are superior to placebo in treating the key symptoms of fibromyalgia, namely pain, fatigue and sleep problems.”
It is discouraging that the evidence to support a Food and Drug Administration-approved indication is flimsy. Even more disappointing is the discovery that so many other trusted treatments lack high-quality evidence of effectiveness.
