Q. I’ve been reading about bempedoic acid as an alternative to statins to prevent heart attacks. It is marketed under the brand name Nexletol. I hope you can interpret the results of the recent study for your readers.
The authors report a 23% lower risk. I believe that is a relative risk number, which is most useful for marketing expensive drugs. I would like to know the absolute risk reduction. Can you enlighten us?
A. Thank you for this very sophisticated question about the recent study (New England Journal of Medicine, March 4, 2023). Most of the news reports about bempedoic acid have emphasized the 23% relative risk reduction in heart attacks. That certainly sounds impressive.
Drilling down on the data, however, reveals that 3.7% of people taking Nexletol had heart attacks during the more than three years of the study. In comparison, 4.8% of those on placebo had heart attacks. That absolute difference is 1.1%.
When it came to survival, the two groups cannot be told apart. Of those on the medication, 6.2% died from any cause. That is almost identical to the 6.0% who died while taking placebo.
According to GoodRx, a month’s supply of Nexletol could cost over $460. That makes it substantially pricier than statins unless insurance covers it.
Q. I have taken diphenhydramine at bedtime for many years. Is there a way to stop this medication? When I don’t take it, I have problems falling asleep.
A. Diphenhydramine (DPH) is the antihistamine in Benadryl. It causes drowsiness. DPH is now found in most nighttime (“PM”) pain relievers such as Advil PM, Aleve PM and Tylenol PM.
We searched the medical literature for an answer to your important question without much success. Gradual tapering might be helpful. You may also find our “eGuide to Getting a Good Night’s Sleep” helpful.