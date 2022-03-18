Are home remedies held to a higher standard than modern medicines? Sometimes, readers of our column are disappointed that an inexpensive therapy didn’t perform as well as they expected.
Of course, since scientists don’t do trials on home remedies, we often do not have data to guide us on how much such nondrug approaches might help. Consequently, many physicians assume that they are worthless.
Here are a couple of examples of complaints about homegrown approaches. After reading about swallowing a spoonful of yellow mustard to quell leg cramps, one reader tried a complex mixture: “I tried mustard with pickle juice, olive juice, vinegar, cinnamon and cayenne pepper. It did not work, but it tasted very bad.”
Nail fungus is a common problem. There are lots of home remedies for this condition, but none of them work for everyone. This reader encountered some difficulties: “I have a problem with my toenail, which is very thick underneath. My doctor said it is nail fungus. The podiatrist said it didn’t look like fungus but could not offer a diagnosis. I’ve tried Vicks VapoRub to no avail.”
Another reader had a couple of flops but did find something that helped ease arthritis pain: “Grape juice and pectin did not work for me. Gin-soaked golden raisins didn’t help either. My back and knees are shot, so I was relieved to try tart cherry and turmeric with ginger and black pepper. No miracles, but it does take the edge off.”
Judging from these messages, you could easily assume that mustard doesn’t work to ease leg cramps, that grape juice and Certo (plant pectin) is disappointing for arthritis and topical applications of Vicks are a bust against nail fungus.
Many health professionals would agree. A podiatrist wrote to say, “I have never seen even one patient who has responded favorably to Vicks VapoRub, dilute vinegar soaks or vitamin E oil for nail fungus.”
For every failure, however, we hear from scores of people who report success with home remedies. Take nail fungus, for example. Here is just one testimonial: “I had a fungal infection in my big toenail for five years. Finally, I tried Vicks VapoRub, and it has worked! The black nail takes several months to grow out, of course. I apply the Vicks at night, as well as mornings when I’m not going out.”
Health professionals usually have confidence in drugs approved by the Food and Drug Administration. But how good are they? Sticking with nail fungus, let’s look at the effectiveness of the prescription antifungal product efinaconazole (Jublia). In one clinical trial, a “complete cure” was achieved in 17.8% of the subjects after 48 weeks of Jublia applications. In another study, 15.2% of the volunteers achieved a cure after 48 weeks.
How much does Jublia cost? According to GoodRx, the average retail price of a 4-milliliter bottle is $759.49. You could need many bottles to complete a 48-week course. Vicks VapoRub costs about $8 for almost 4 ounces. That could last for several months of treatment.
