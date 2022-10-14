Our drug development system is terribly flawed. That’s because it rewards large pharmaceutical companies for creating new medicines. So far, so good. Once a medication loses its patent, though, there is no incentive for investigating possible new uses for old drugs.
Many promising inexpensive generic medicines could potentially help manage hard-to-treat conditions. Sadly, we do not have a way to facilitate innovative research that would guide doctors in using them for such problems.
Take minoxidil, for example. You may recognize it more easily under its brand name, Rogaine. This over-the-counter topical treatment helps counteract male pattern baldness.
As a pill, minoxidil was first introduced for hard-to-treat high blood pressure in the 1970s. While it is effective, it can also cause some very serious side effects, including a buildup of fluid around the heart. It may also cause swelling of the feet and legs, rapid heart rate and unexpected hair growth.
This last side effect led to the development of the topical formulation, Rogaine. That is how most people have used minoxidil for the last several decades. Now, though, some dermatologists have discovered that low-dose oral minoxidil (less than 5 milligrams per day) seems to fight hair loss without most of the serious side effects it produces at usual oral doses (Dermatology World Insights and Inquiries, Jan. 5, 2022).
What doctors really need are large, well-controlled clinical trials to establish both efficacy and safety. In addition, some dermatologists are prescribing minoxidil together with a unique diuretic (spironolactone) that is also available generically. This combination is being used experimentally to treat female pattern hair loss (Australian Journal of General Practice, July 2018).
— King Features
Before dermatologists start prescribing this combination, however, they desperately need solid scientific evidence about both benefits and risks. Sadly, such studies are expensive and uncommon.
Because the drugs are off-patent, no single company can get rich on a new indication. Thus, they have no incentive to do the research to support new ways of using these drugs.
Hair loss is an important problem, but there are other conditions that are far more serious. Depression and neurodegenerative diseases are hard to treat. Existing drugs leave a lot to be desired.
A very old cholesterol-lowering medication called fenofibrate (Tricor) is stimulating interest among neuroscientists. That’s because it has a unique mechanism of action in the brain.
The drug’s anti-inflammatory activity and effects on dopamine neurons make it an intriguing agent against both depression and Parkinson’s disease (Biomolecules, May 2022).
Clinical trials would be both expensive and time consuming. Few drug companies would undertake such research without a big incentive, and there is no mechanism to support such an idea.
There are many other old generic drugs that might be repurposed for challenging conditions. The tuberculosis vaccine, BCG, has been around for over a century. It may help protect against COVID-19 and some cancers.
Maybe it’s time for the National Institutes of Health to invest in innovative research on off-patent medications. If a drug proves effective for a new indication, we need policies to allow non-profit organizations to make it available at an affordable price.
In their column, Joe and Teresa Graedon answer letters from readers. Write to them in care of King Features, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803, or email them via their website: www.PeoplesPharmacy.com. Their newest book is “Top Screwups Doctors Make and How to Avoid Them.”