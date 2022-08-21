Q. Years ago, my 3-year-old tripped and fell on a man-of-war jellyfish while we were at the beach. She was writhing in pain.

I immediately tried a paste of meat tenderizer, but it did not help. So, I took her to the nearest hospital. In the emergency room, they put her into a hot-water bath, and before I knew it, she was happy as a lark, pain free and playing in the water.

