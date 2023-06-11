Q. I have been a magnet for mosquitos since childhood, yet only in recent years did I learn about the amazing “hot spoon” treatment for itchy bites. When the bite is fresh, heat a spoon in a glass of hot water or coffee, and then press the back of the spoon against the bug bite, as hot as you can stand it. The heat from the spoon somehow neutralizes the mosquito bite, drastically reducing the time and intensity of the itchiness. This has been a godsend for me the past few summers!

A. People vary enormously in their attractiveness to mosquitoes. They also differ in how strongly they react to the bites. Some people, like you, are mosquito magnets and should wear insect repellent whenever they step outside.