Q. I have a time-tested homemade laxative recipe I would like to share with your readers. Combine 1 cup chopped pitted prunes, 1 cup chopped pitted dates and 1 1/2 cups boiling water. Simmer until the water has evaporated. Store in the refrigerator and take 2 tablespoons per night.
A. Thank you for sharing. Prunes are often used for their laxative properties. An analysis of four clinical trials found that prunes were better than psyllium (Metamucil) for increasing stool frequency (Alimentary Pharmacology & Therapeutics, October 2014).
A more recent study compared “prune essence concentrates” (PEC) with a prune-flavored placebo drink. Not only did the PEC improve intestinal function, it also lowered total cholesterol and LDL-C (Pharmaceutical Biology, December 2017).
Q. My husband and I have been taking glucosamine and chondroitin for about six months to ease arthritis pain. After a cholesterol screening, we were surprised to learn that my husband’s already high cholesterol had risen 67 points, from 243 to 310. Mine remained unchanged.
My husband has been monitoring his cholesterol closely for over a decade. That’s because his brother had to have angioplasty for clogged arteries.
Have you heard from others with a similar story? Is there any research to confirm our different experiences?
A. We have heard from many other readers that glucosamine appeared to raise their cholesterol. However, this effect has not been confirmed in the medical literature.
Many other people tell us that, like you, they have not experienced any change in lipid levels after taking glucosamine. This leaves us wondering if there is a genetic component to the variable responses you have noticed.
Your husband may be interested in our eGuide to Alternatives for Arthritis, in which we discuss many other nondrug options for controlling joint pain. This electronic resource is available in the Health eGuides section of www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.
Q. My son had angular cheilitis for a couple of years. Sometimes it would get so bad that the corners of his mouth would bleed during the night.
I read about using Aquaphor, an over-the-counter lip balm, for this. It worked beautifully! My son was at the dentist recently when we noticed that he was getting it again and the dentist recommended Aquaphor. I told him we had several tubes at home. Once again, it did the job!
A. Sometimes these sores at the corners of the mouth are caused by yeast overgrowth. Sealing out moisture can help, and your lip moisturizer should do that. Aquaphor Lip Repair Ointment contains castor oil, shea butter and beeswax as well as vitamin E, vitamin C, magnesium and a chamomile compound, bisabolol, along with moisturizers. Castor oil discourages the growth of yeast (Candida albicans) and some bacteria (BMC Research Notes, Dec. 1, 2017). Bisabolol also has antifungal activity (World Journal of Microbiology & Biotechnology, March 2017).
Another reader found that a change in diet got rid of the lesions: “Nothing worked for me until for unrelated reasons I completely cut added sugar from my diet. Then the symptoms just went away. Interestingly, over time my toenail fungus also disappeared — as did many other minor ailments.” Reducing sugar in the diet may make skin less vulnerable to yeast infections.
A different reader recommended oral vitamin B2 (riboflavin) to treat angular cheilitis, also known as perleche. This person suggested that soft drinks could exacerbate a lack of riboflavin in the diet.
In their column, Joe and Teresa Graedon answer letters from readers. Write to them in care of King Features, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803, or email them via their website:
www.PeoplesPharmacy.com. Their newest book is “Top Screwups Doctors Make and How to Avoid Them.”
— King Features