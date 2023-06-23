For centuries, people relied upon common sense, tradition and the plants that grew near them for healing. There were no drugstores or randomized controlled trials.
Herbalists were respected for their knowledge, especially if their recommendations proved useful for common ailments. People relied upon their own experience to tell them what might work and what to avoid.
Sometimes we hear from a disgruntled reader like this one: “You often discuss old wives’ tales. While some remedies may end up being helpful, the vast majority throughout history haven’t been. I’ve never seen you describe any of those. This is irresponsible.
“When people choose home remedies over conventional medicine, they could get very sick or die. In reality, when home remedies work, pharmaceutical companies usually figure out why. Then they isolate the compounds that provide benefit. If it were not for modern medicine, we’d still be taking mummy powder and mercury to cure colds.”
We were surprised to be challenged with mummy powder and mercury. As far as we can tell, neither has been a popular home remedy. We have certainly never recommended either one.
During the late 19th century in the U.S., many patent medicine peddlers sold products containing mercury, lead, arsenic or other toxic ingredients. These snake oil salesmen were not promoting home remedies, however, but rather commercial products.
When we describe home remedies, we are referring to simple treatments that have often been passed down from generation to generation. Based on practical experience, people generally abandon the use of things that do not work and preserve those that do.
Examples include the use of cod liver oil in the winter. Grandmothers in northern countries used this to protect families from respiratory infections. The vitamins in this remedy have been shown to enhance immunity.
Another example is swallowing mustard or pickle juice to alleviate muscle cramps. For years, football coaches recommended this practice, but no one knew why it worked. Then researchers discovered transient receptor potential channels and their role in muscle cramps. A randomized controlled trial demonstrated that stimulating these sensory nerve pathways with strong flavors could stop cramps (Muscle & Nerve, September 2017).
Another old wives’ tale involves tart cherry juice for gout. This may seem irrational, but it turns out that polyphenols in cherries have significant biological activity. They lower uric acid, which is elevated during a bout of gout (Current Issues in Molecular Biology, November 2022). In addition, they can reduce inflammation. Several studies demonstrate that people prone to gout are less likely to suffer an attack when they are consuming cherries.
Common sense is the most important ingredient in any treatment, including prescription drugs. We are enthusiastic about double-blind trials for remedies when they are available, as well as for pharmaceuticals. But experience also counts. If you burn your hand in the kitchen and pour soy sauce over it, you will learn instantly whether it stops hurting or not.
Paying attention, as old wives have done for centuries, is critical to learning what works and what doesn’t. If you would like to learn more about simple treatments and the science behind them, you may be interested in our book, “The People’s Pharmacy Quick & Handy Home Remedies.” If your local library does not have a copy, you can find it in the store at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.
In their column, Joe and Teresa Graedon answer letters from readers. Write to them in care of King Features, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803, or email them via their website: www.PeoplesPharmacy.com. Their newest book is “Top Screwups Doctors Make and How to Avoid Them.”