People often complain when home remedies do not live up to their expectations. For example, one reader of this column recently sent us a message about a popular approach:
“A friend and I, both with painful arthritis, decided to try the gin/raisin remedy at the same time. We were very hopeful, but neither of us felt any difference in our pain or stiffness. We are so disappointed!”
Not everyone has had such terrible luck with this particular home remedy. Here is a very different perspective:
“Foot pain was about to take me out of being a staff nurse and squelch my dream of hiking the John Muir Trail again. A progressive orthopedic physician associate I saw recommended gin-soaked golden raisins. After five or six days, my horrible pain went away! I was astonished that it was completely gone, not just tolerable.
“I went on an international cruise and couldn’t take any raisins with me. In the excitement, I had forgotten about them, but within four days, the pain returned. Clearly, this is an indicator of physical, not psychological (placebo), effectiveness.
“After returning home, I started eating nine gin-soaked raisins daily. Now I am back walking to work, working as a staff nurse (on my feet most of the day) and doing the Stairmaster at the Y. Before trying gin-soaked raisins, these were all things that I thought I would have to give up.
“Thanks! The PA said he learned about this treatment from you.”
How should we interpret such different responses to a popular home remedy? Over the last few decades, we have received thousands of comments about unconventional treatments for muscle cramps, constipation, lice, nausea, nail fungus and warts, to name just a few.
Many people find such options helpful, but others tell us they do not work. That is hardly surprising. Even Food and Drug Administration-approved prescription drugs don’t work for everyone. In fact, when studies state the effectiveness of a new medication, it is sometimes quite disappointing.
We could look at statins as just one example. Doctors prescribe these medications for tens of millions of people with elevated blood cholesterol. Controlling cholesterol is supposed to help reduce the chance of having a heart attack or dying from cardiovascular disease.
How well do the statins do that? A recent study compared pitavastatin (Livalo) to placebo for more than five years (New England Journal of Medicine, Aug. 24, 2023). More than 7,000 volunteers participated in the research.
After five years, 2.41 major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) had occurred for every 100 individuals taking pitavastatin. In comparison, there were 3.36 MACE events per 100 people on placebo. In other words, roughly one person out of 100 got benefit.
That is sometimes referred to as the number needed to treat (NNT). The authors of this study calculated an NNT of 105 over five years. This means 104 people needed to take this drug so that one person could be spared a bad outcome. In this primary prevention study, the statin did not save any lives.
Nobody calculates the NNT for home remedies. There is no incentive to study them because there is rarely, if ever, any profit in such treatments.
That is why we do not get upset when a doctor points out that home remedies do not work for everyone. Neither do FDA-approved pharmaceuticals.
