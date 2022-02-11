When the FDA approved Xeljanz in 2012 for rheumatoid arthritis, there was a lot of excitement. Tofacitinib (Xeljanz) was the first in a new category of powerful anti-inflammatory medications called JAK (Janus kinase) inhibitors.
Prior to this oral medicine, people with severe rheumatoid or psoriatic arthritis often relied on injectable medicines like adalimumab (Humira) or etanercept (Enbrel).
Pfizer, the maker of Xeljanz, anticipated that its new RA medicine would reap a billion-dollar bonanza. When the drug got FDA’s greenlight for treating psoriasis in 2015, it looked even more promising.
Hundreds of millions of dollars have been spent advertising Xeljanz. But there is now a big problem with this and other JAK inhibitors.
When the Food and Drug Administration first approved Xeljanz for rheumatoid arthritis, it required Pfizer to conduct research on the drug’s safety. The study compared tofacitinib with the older arthritis medicines.
It took a long time for this study to be completed. Remember, the drug was first marketed in 2012.
The FDA got an early peek at the data last year, and it didn’t much like what it saw. People taking Xeljanz were more susceptible to cardiovascular complications like blood clots, heart attacks and strokes. In addition, they were more likely to be diagnosed with cancer. The agency wrote:
“We are requiring revisions to the BOXED WARNING, FDA’s most prominent warning, for Xeljanz/Xeljanz XR, Olumiant and Rinvoq to include information about the risks of serious heart-related events, cancer, blood clots, and death ... In addition, to ensure the benefits of these three medicines outweigh the risks in patients who receive them, we are limiting all approved uses to certain patients who have not responded or cannot tolerate one or more TNF blockers.” [TNF blockers are drugs like Enbrel and Humira.]
Now the results of the study have been published (New England Journal of Medicine, Jan. 27, 2022). People taking Xeljanz were more susceptible to “major adverse cardiovascular events” and cancers compared with those taking a TNF blocker, either etanercept (Enbrel) or adalimumab (Humira).
This puts patients in a terrible bind. One reader is quite happy with Xeljanz: “I was put on Xeljanz in May of 2014, and it has worked great since. It is like I don’t have RA at all unless I get an occasional flare. I am praying it continues to work for me. It is very expensive, but my insurance covers it, and I also have a co-pay card.”
Another reader is scared: “My doctor wants me to start Xeljanz, but I am terrified of the side effects. I’m used to some side effects, but liver and bowel problems are my worst fears.
“I have psoriatic arthritis and have tried most treatments without much success. I am getting help with medication costs through Pfizer, which is a blessing. Still, I can’t make myself start the medication.”
Although the study just published in the New England Journal of Medicine focused on Xeljanz, the FDA considers the serious adverse reactions to be a “class effect.” That means that drugs such as Rinvoq and Olumiant are also under a cloud.
If there is a moral to this story, it is that serious complications may not show up until years after the Food and Drug Administration approves a medication.
