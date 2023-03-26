Q. You wrote about high-dose topical capsaicin (8%) for diabetic neuropathy. Maybe you are unaware of this, but no drugstore I have found carries capsaicin at any dose higher than 1%. I don’t know where you found this high-dose 8% stuff. Maybe it does not even exist.
A. Capsaicin is the hot essence of chili peppers. You are absolutely correct that over-the-counter capsaicin ointments and creams are usually less than 1% concentration. They are available as rubs for treating arthritis, muscle, joint or back pain.
The Food and Drug Administration has approved Qutenza (8% capsaicin) as an in-office prescription treatment for diabetic nerve pain of the feet and post-shingles nerve pain. It can only be applied by a health care professional in a well-ventilated area.
Because this high-potency topical system can be quite painful, doctors often use a local anesthetic on the skin before applying it. The Qutenza system is extremely expensive, but we assure you that it does exist.
Q. I have been taking amlodipine for high blood pressure. When I started drinking beet root juice (one cup a day), it lowered my blood pressure too much. So, I stopped taking the meds and took beet root juice for three weeks and also went vegan. Yes, I gave up steak.
I’m not saying I cured my high blood pressure, but my blood pressure is normal now. I still check it every day with two different blood pressure devices. Beet root juice in addition to lots of fruits and veggies in my diet seems to do the job. I also check labels for sodium and stay away from it as much as possible. I’m a 32-year-old Black male also living with sickle cell disease, and I feel great.
A. Thanks so much for sharing your experience with beet root juice. A review of research reveals that consuming BRJ can increase the production of nitric oxide in the blood vessels (Antioxidants, July 22, 2022). This lowers blood pressure and improves blood flow.