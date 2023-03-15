Q. I had a painful, swollen plantar wart on the bottom of my foot for more than a year. I had it removed surgically but it came back with a vengeance. The pain became unbearable and made it hard to walk.

Then, I read that the heartburn medicine cimetidine might work. I took it morning and night. After two weeks, I felt such relief! The pain and swelling disappeared. Cimetidine really works.