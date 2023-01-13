Most health professionals have a great deal of confidence in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. If the FDA approves a medication, physicians, pharmacists and nurses usually believe that it must have passed rigorous review.
In its mission statement, the agency reinforces this perspective: “The Food and Drug Administration is responsible for protecting the public health by ensuring the safety, efficacy and security of human and veterinary drugs...”
A former FDA commissioner, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, simplified the message in a Valentine’s Day tweet:
“Some pills are red,
“Some pills are blue,
“All are safe and effective,
“If they undergo FDA review.”
A recent investigation by two congressional committees challenged that simple-minded statement with regard to the FDA’s approval of the Alzheimer’s drug aducanumab (Aduhelm). The 18-month investigation concluded that the FDA’s approval of Aduhelm was “rife with irregularities.”
For one thing, the agency collaborated with the drug company Biogen in ways that violated standard protocols, practices and documentation. For another, serious questions about the drug’s effectiveness for improving the lives of patients with Alzheimer’s disease have not been resolved.
Representative Frank Pallone was chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee that participated in the investigation. He described the findings:
“This report documents the atypical FDA review process and corporate greed that preceded FDA’s controversial decision to grant accelerated approval to Aduhelm. While we all support the search for new cures and treatments to address devastating diseases like Alzheimer’s, we must ensure that expediency does not take precedence over protocols that ensure the independence and scientific rigor of FDA. Patient safety and drug efficacy must remain at the core of our nation’s pharmaceutical regulatory review process.”
The chair of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, Carolyn Maloney, also spanked the FDA: “I am hopeful these findings are a wake-up call for FDA to reform its practices and a call to action to my congressional colleagues to continue oversight of the pharmaceutical industry to ensure they don’t put profit over patients.”
What adds insult to injury is how the FDA ignored its own panel of outside experts during the review process. These FDA advisory committee members were distinguished researchers and clinicians in the field of neuroscience. They did not believe that Aduhelm was worthy of FDA approval.
The agency usually follows the advice of such authorities. In the case of Aduhelm, however, the FDA ignored its own advisory committee and even went so far as to grant the drug “accelerated” approval status.
An internal review by the FDA itself was less critical than the congressional committees, but even it concedes that the Aduhelm process “exceeded the norm in some respects.”
The most disturbing aspect to the entire Aduhelm approval process is that we do not have good evidence this drug can improve memory, help ward off confusion and keep patients out of nursing homes. Such criteria should be essential when evaluating a medication of this sort.
The FDA has lost public trust through its handling of the Aduhelm approval process. It will have to work hard to regain that faith.