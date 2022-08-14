Q. My husband has toenail fungus that has made his big toenails green. He usually doesn’t remember to put anything on them. I have him just soaking his sock, while he is wearing it, with Listerine. Will this help or not?

A. It’s possible that your husband might have green nail syndrome. Dermatologists call this condition chloronychia. It is not caused by fungus, although fungus may also be present. Instead, a bacterial infection such as Pseudomonas aeruginosa is usually responsible (Clinical Interventions in Aging, Jan. 14, 2015).

