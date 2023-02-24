Q. You’ve written about older people taking too many medicines. My parents were each on 14 different drugs in their nineties! I kept begging them to speak with their doctor, but his answer was always, “if it’s working, don’t stop.” To me, this attitude seemed unscientific and stupid.

When they went into assisted living, the doctor there reduced their medications to the only two medicines they each really needed. As a result, both of them felt much better.

Recommended for you