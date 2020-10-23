The pandemic is making everyone anxious. As a result, more people are taking anti-anxiety medicines, antidepressants and sleeping pills. These pharmaceuticals can offer a useful crutch in a crisis, but they can be challenging to stop.
The medical profession has been slow to recognize that withdrawal symptoms from such drugs are common. Patients were complaining about trouble kicking medications such as chlordiazepoxide (Librium) and diazepam (Valium) in the 1960s.
Fluoxetine (Prozac) was introduced in 1988. This antidepressant was followed by paroxetine (Paxil) and sertraline (Zoloft). It wasn’t until 1997 that doctors started recognizing “antidepressant-discontinuation syndrome” (Therapeutic Advances in Psychopharmacology, online, July 10, 2020).
Even after psychiatrists acknowledged that suddenly stopping drugs like alprazolam (Xanax), escitalopram (Lexapro) or citalopram (Celexa) might trigger reactions, they had no clear guidelines for helping patients get off these medicines.
Stopping suddenly can result in dizziness, insomnia or something people call “head in a blender.” Other withdrawal symptoms may include anxiety, fatigue, nausea, headache, irritability, rapid heart rate, confusion, muscle twitches and sweating.
Drug companies have not been enthusiastic about admitting that their medicines can cause dependence. They also have been reluctant to come up with ways to help people step off their medications. The Food and Drug Administration has not required studies to determine the best discontinuation strategies.
We often see recommendations for “gradual tapering,” but that advice is too general to be helpful. How rapidly does one taper, and over what time frame? Is that days, weeks or months?
Over the years, people have found their own ways to gradually phase off medications so that they minimize unpleasant withdrawal symptoms. One reader describes an extremely slow tapering tactic: “Getting off of Cymbalta was the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life. Many doctors, like mine, don’t realize how difficult it is or that you have to taper.
“I found help online — my withdrawals were so difficult, I’m not sure I would have survived if I had not found online resources and other people’s stories of their difficulties and the techniques they used.
“What I did, safely and carefully, was actually open the capsules and count the beads in order to taper down. (Cold turkey is horrible, and I simply could not do it!) Counting the beads was detailed in many places online.
“I went down VERY slowly, and this greatly minimized the horrors of cold turkey. I think I took three solid months to get off of it completely. Even then, my brain didn’t ‘heal’ completely for nine months. I had bad memory problems, extreme difficulty with logical thinking, exhaustion, physical aches and more. I did get better finally, but it was a long, painful journey. Given how hard this is, it is unbelievable that the manufacturer does not offer a tapering dose-pack.”
In Europe, at least in the Netherlands, a compounding pharmacy apparently does make such medications available in packaging (tapering strips) that offer pills of gradually decreasing dose in pouches organized by month. Patients can record and monitor the progress of their dose reduction, which must be supervised by their physician. If U.S. doctors would prescribe pills through a service like this, it could help a lot of people who otherwise end up suffering horrific withdrawal or counting beads for hours.
