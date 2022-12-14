Q. I was given gabapentin in the hospital following surgery. A few days post-surgery, the doctor removed drains along with a pressure bandage. At that point, I began to feel very light-headed and had awful diarrhea.

At home, I had several additional episodes of dizziness and diarrhea. On the fourth day home from the hospital, I began to feel extremely light-headed and called to my husband. He caught me as I was passing out, cracking my head on the kitchen counter as I went down.