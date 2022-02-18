Over the past couple of decades, two dietary supplements have garnered a lot of enthusiasm. Research showing that people with low levels of vitamin D are more susceptible to high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, osteoporosis and certain cancers encouraged people to start taking pills. In addition, fish oil providing omega-3 fatty acids became popular with people who wanted to ward off heart disease, depression and dry eyes.
Scientists didn’t know how well supplements would work against such problems. So, Harvard researchers set up an enormous randomized controlled trial to find out. They called it the VITAL trial and recruited more than 25,000 Americans as participants.
In this study, the investigators randomly assigned the volunteers to get either 2,000 IU of vitamin D or placebo plus 1 gram of fish oil or placebo (corn oil). They followed their subjects for about five years, on average, and recorded medical outcomes.
The focus of the study was prevention of cardiovascular complications and cancer. Unfortunately, the results for these outcomes were disappointing (New England Journal of Medicine, Jan. 3, 2019). In this study, neither fish oil nor vitamin D supplements reduced the likelihood of developing heart problems or cancer.
That doesn’t mean that these supplements are useless, though. When the researchers analyzed the data related to autoimmune conditions, they found evidence that vitamin D supplementation, with or without fish oil, lowers the chance of autoimmune disease significantly (BMJ, Jan. 26, 2022). Among the group that got two placebos, 88 of the volunteers developed autoimmune disease. In comparison, 63 of those getting both vitamin D and fish oil were diagnosed with such a condition. The authors report a relative risk reduction of 30%.
How does this impact people in the real world? One reader describes her experience.
“I’ve been taking vitamin D3 for years, starting back when you wrote about its power against the flu. (I teach at a state university among all those walking petri dishes and haven’t caught influenza.)
“In the summer of 2018, I sustained a muscle injury moving furniture, and the orthopedist who reviewed my X-ray remarked that I had remarkably little evidence of arthritis for my age. (I’m 70.) I’m looking forward to a 10-day hiking trip in the Scottish highlands this summer, COVID-19 willing. Something is working.”
Another reader writes about fish oil. “I am an 81-year-old male. Arthritis is part of my genetic heritage. By age 70, many of my ancestors were essentially crippled with sore, swollen joints and deformed feet and hands.
“I have been taking 1,280 milligrams of highly pure fish oil daily for the last 13 years without side effects. From time to time, I have some joint soreness that is manageable. I have full strength in my joints and extremities. My hands are straight. My muscle tone is good because I have full joint movement. I play golf regularly.
“All the physicians I see on a regular basis are aware of my fish oil regimen and are fully supportive. I have one 76-year-old sibling who refuses to take fish oil supplements. She has all of the arthritis symptoms of our ancestors.”
The recent VITAL study focused on autoimmune conditions like rheumatoid arthritis rather than osteoarthritis. That said, there is now data to suggest that vitamin D and fish oil have science on their side.
