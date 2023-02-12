Q. I am a naturopathic physician and find the info in your column quite useful. This week in your column, you recommended HPF Cholestene brand red yeast rice. Unless its position has changed recently, the Food and Drug Administration recommends people NOT buy this brand because lovastatin is one of the ingredients.
A. You are correct. The FDA “is advising consumers not to purchase or use Cholestene, a product promoted and sold for cholesterol management ... FDA laboratory analysis confirmed Cholestene contains lovastatin, the active ingredient in the FDA-approved prescription drug Mevacor, used to treat patients with high blood cholesterol levels.”
We have always found the FDA’s position puzzling. It’s OK for people to take lovastatin as a prescription drug, but the same ingredient is inappropriate in a dietary supplement. A meta-analysis and systematic review of 30 studies of red yeast rice preparations concluded that this natural product can reduce risk factors associated with heart disease (Frontiers in Pharmacology, Feb. 21, 2022). People taking RYR were less likely to die during the studies.
We have discussed this controversial issue in greater detail in our “eGuide to Cholesterol Control and Heart Health.” This online resource can be found under the Health eGuides tab at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.
Q. When the air gets dry in the winter, my husband uses a neti pot to rinse his nasal passages. This year, I switched him to Xlear sinus rinse packets. They contain xylitol, which is a natural anti-bacterial product.
He also uses homeopathic sinus and allergy sprays as well as homeopathic remedies for seasonal allergies and sinus headaches. They work well; he’s had no sinus infections since implementing these measures.
A. A neti pot is a traditional method for being able to rinse out the nose and sinuses. An alternative would be a plastic device designed to wash the sinuses.
Xylitol is also known as birch sugar. This natural product inhibits the growth of some common bacteria found in the nose. Utilizing Xlear or other preparations for rinsing the sinuses makes sense, but we urge everyone to dissolve the packets in sterile water so as not to introduce new pathogens.