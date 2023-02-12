Q. I am a naturopathic physician and find the info in your column quite useful. This week in your column, you recommended HPF Cholestene brand red yeast rice. Unless its position has changed recently, the Food and Drug Administration recommends people NOT buy this brand because lovastatin is one of the ingredients.

A. You are correct. The FDA “is advising consumers not to purchase or use Cholestene, a product promoted and sold for cholesterol management ... FDA laboratory analysis confirmed Cholestene contains lovastatin, the active ingredient in the FDA-approved prescription drug Mevacor, used to treat patients with high blood cholesterol levels.”