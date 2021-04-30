We love the old Russian proverb “Doveryay, no proveryay.” It has been loosely translated as “Trust but verify.” Ronald Reagan was fond of repeating this saying when negotiating with the Soviet Union.
Most of us intuitively understand the meaning of this phrase. When we cash a check at the bank, we trust the teller to get it right, but we still count our money before we leave.
We wish the Food and Drug Administration were as careful about verifying the quality of the pills we swallow. Over the past decade or two, there have been repeated problems with pharmaceutical manufacturing. Contamination with carcinogens, corruption and falsification of documents are just a few of the problems that have been uncovered. The pandemic has only made matters worse.
Because so many of our medications are now made in foreign countries, inspections are more important than ever. The FDA finds it challenging to inspect these plants even under the best of conditions. When COVID-19 began threatening world health, the FDA suspended on-site monitoring practices.
With the pandemic still killing people, the agency is “limiting unnecessary contact by only conducting prioritized domestic facility inspections and those that are deemed mission-critical.” In practical terms, that likely means that the medicines you are now swallowing for blood pressure regulation, diabetes management or cholesterol control were manufactured without much FDA oversight.
The Government Accountability Office recently reported that the FDA “has paused most inspections since March 2020.” In fact, “FDA was unable to complete more than 1,000 of its planned fiscal year 2020 inspections and will likely face a backlog of inspections in future years.” The countries most affected are China and India.
In a typical year, the FDA would carry out at least 600 inspections of foreign manufacturing facilities. The GAO reports that “FDA conducted three foreign inspections in fiscal year 2020 following the pause” due to the pandemic.
Why did the GAO conduct its review of FDA inspections? The United States increasingly relies on foreign companies for the drugs Americans take. Three-fourths of the active ingredient manufacturers are located outside our national boundaries. The report notes “GAO has had long-standing concerns about FDA’s ability to oversee the increasingly global pharmaceutical supply chain.”
How is the FDA responding to worries about its lack of drug company inspections? The agency has just issued a new guidance for “voluntary remote interactive evaluations.” Essentially, these are video visits.
Anyone who has been meeting on Zoom during the pandemic knows that it’s better than nothing, but certainly not the same as being there in person. For remote evaluation, the facility must have adequate internet connection throughout to support livestreaming video and audio during the “walkthrough.” Inspectors may also need translators to help with communication during interviews.
Even in-person inspections don’t always reveal problems with quality control or outright fraud. To learn more about the shocking state of global drug manufacturing, you might want to listen to our interview with Katherine Eban, author of “Bottle of Lies: The Inside Story of the Generic Drug Boom.” It is Show 1169 at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.
