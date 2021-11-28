For decades people have been trying to cheat aging by coloring gray hair. Women use a variety of hair dyes, but men have largely relied on over-the-counter products containing lead acetate.
This compound was once the principal ingredient in what were called progressive hair dyes. Repeated applications would gradually darken the hair. One of the most famous brands was Grecian Formula.
We started worrying about lead acetate in hair dyes a very long time ago. When we asked the Food and Drug Administration about this issue in 1990, we were told that lead absorption from the scalp is inconsequential. The agency decided that lead acetate products posed no threat if they were used properly and kept away from irritated or abraded skin.
In 1993, we received this question from a reader: “I’m really worried about my husband’s health. For the past two years, he has been dying his hair to cover the gray. He says it’s essential to look youthful in his company, where he is a vice president. Jack is 42 and in great shape. Except for his gray hair, he could pass for a man in his mid-30s.
“I’ve read that hair dye can increase the risk of cancer and I’ve tried to get Jack to quit, but it’s like talking to a brick wall. His father died of cancer, and his uncle was recently diagnosed with colon cancer, so there is a family history.
“I don’t want Jack to jeopardize his health for the sake of his career. Am I worrying needlessly, or is there a real danger?”
Back then, we cited epidemiologic research showing that men who dyed their hair frequently were more likely to develop multiple myeloma (American Journal of Public Health, December 1992). We couldn’t imagine that any lead exposure would be healthy, but there was not yet a consensus on the danger.
In 1997, we received another question from a reader: “My husband and I were shocked to read that the hair dye products designed for men contain lead. When we checked the label on the container, sure enough it said lead acetate.
“He has been using this stuff for many years. A youthful appearance is very important to him, but we never suspected that there might be a problem with his hair formula.
“The only health problem he has is high blood pressure. His doctor hasn’t been able to find a medicine that works. Could long-term lead exposure contribute to an increase in blood pressure?”
By 2004, researchers had determined that chronic, low-level lead exposure could indeed raise blood pressure (Current Hypertension Reports, July 2004). The FDA overlooked research showing that use of lead-containing hair dyes could result in high levels of lead on hands and household surfaces (combs, pillows, tap handles, hair dryers and telephones).
Canada banned lead acetate in 2008, but it took the FDA until 2018. Even then, the agency delayed enforcement because of objections by manufacturers.
On Oct. 8, 2021, however, the FDA finally announced a definitive rule repealing the use of lead acetate as a safe ingredient in hair dyes. This regulation goes into effect on Jan. 6, 2022, but manufacturers will have up to a year to get their noncompliant products off shelves.
It took 30 years for consumer advocates to get the FDA to recognize the danger of topical lead in hair dye. It will take a few more months for this rule to go into effect.
